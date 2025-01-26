January 26, 2025
Grady Judd opposes Donald Trump on pardoned ‘J6 hostages’
The Grady Judd Show gets another season.

grady-judd
'We have a different attitude here.''

One of the most well-known sheriffs in Florida is letting his officers know that he has their backs against people recently pardoned by President Donald Trump.

And furthermore, he thinks the President messed up by getting them released from lockdown.

“You’re not only Polk County’s deputies. You’re my deputies,” said Grady Judd in a video to officers that was released Sunday by FOIA Investigations on YouTube.

Trump recently pardoned more than 1,500 people who protested the certification of the 2020 presidential election in January 2021, saying the decision rectified a “grave national injustice” against those he called “J6 hostages.”

“I disagree with that decision. I disagree with it very strongly,” Judd said in the video.

Judd also said he “sent a warning to any of those that were commuted or pardoned, that if they thought they could come to Polk County and resist arrest, that would be a bad mistake.”

“If we have to arrest them and they resist arrest, then we’ll use the force necessary and only the force necessary to take them into custody. And if that means beating your butt to get them to jail, we’ll do that. We have a different attitude here. You’re not only Polk County’s deputies, you’re my deputies,” Judd asserted.

Judd told media earlier this week that he understands “the 30,000 foot view of what the President did, but there’s a granular level where they were attacking our police officers who were just doing their job.”

Trump, in his executive order announcing the decision, offered a “full, complete and unconditional pardon to all other individuals convicted of offenses related to events that occurred at or near the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021.”

As the pardoned have emerged from jails, some of them have been able to tell stories of human rights abuses they suffered while interred.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

