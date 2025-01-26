Donald Trump doubles down on Jimmy Patronis endorsement

President Donald Trump is signing dozens of consequential executive orders and traveling the country, but he still has his eye on the Congressional race in the Panhandle.

To that end, he’s reiterating his “compete and total endorsement” of CFO Jimmy Patronis for the seat in Florida’s 1st Congressional District, which was most recently held by current television host Matt Gaetz.

Trump posted Saturday to social media that Patronis “is running an incredible Campaign for Congress in Florida’s 1st Congressional District!”

From there, some biography followed: “A fourth generation Floridian from the beautiful Panhandle, and owner of an iconic seafood restaurant, Jimmy has been a wonderful friend to me, and to MAGA.”

And Trump also outlined issues on which the two men align.

“As your next Congressman, Jimmy will work tirelessly alongside of me to Grow our Economy, Secure our Border, Stop Migrant Crime, Secure our Border, Strengthen our Brave Military/Vets, Restore American Energy DOMINANCE, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment.”

“Jimmy Patronis has my Complete and Total Endorsement,” Trump concludes. “Florida, vote for Jimmy in the January 28th Special Republican Primary — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”

Patronis has the Trump endorsement, boasts the best name recognition in the district, and went into the stretch run of the Primary race best positioned financially, with almost $711,000 cash on hand as of Jan. 8. To put that in perspective, no other candidate in the crowded field had more than $33,000 for the stretch run.

The winner of the Republican Primary will advance to face Democrat Gay Valimont and no-party candidate Stephen Broden. Back in November, Valimont mustered 34% of the vote against Gaetz in the heavily Republican district.

Trump also has a Patronis replacement in mind for CFO: longtime supporter Sen. Joe Gruters, who Gov. Ron DeSantis is not enthusiastic about, making the likely appointment of a Patronis replacement worth watching later this year.

___

Jacob Ogles contributed reporting.