January 26, 2025
More DEI fallout: Air Force scraps course that used videos of Tuskegee Airmen and female WWII pilots
Tuskegee Airmen, from L to R, Audley Coulthurst, William Johnson, Wilfred R. DeFour, and Herbert C. Thorpe. Photo via The Associated Press.

TUSKEEGEE
Donald Trump phases out U.S. Air Force education on heroes among WWII Black pilots.

The Air Force has removed training courses with videos of its storied Tuskegee Airmen and the Women Airforce Service Pilots, or WASPs — the female World War II pilots who were vital in ferrying warplanes for the military — to comply with the President Donald Trump administration’s crackdown on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

The videos were shown to Air Force troops as part of DEI courses they took during basic military training.

In a statement, the Air Force confirmed the courses with those videos had been removed and said it “will fully execute and implement all directives outlined in the Executive Orders issued by the President, ensuring that they are carried out with utmost professionalism, efficiency and in alignment with national security objectives.”

The problem may not be with the historical videos themselves, but that they were used in Air Force basic military training DEI coursework. However, the lack of clearer guidance has sent the Air Force and other agencies scrambling to take the broadest approach to what content is removed to make sure they are in compliance.

  • Peachy

    January 26, 2025 at 11:19 am

    No need for DEI in the USAF. Before PJ Brown was Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, he was the Chief of Staff of the USA. Remember the people of this country voted Obama as President twice.

    Reply

Categories