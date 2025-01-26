More DEI fallout: Air Force scraps course that used videos of Tuskegee Airmen and female WWII pilots

The Air Force has removed training courses with videos of its storied Tuskegee Airmen and the Women Airforce Service Pilots, or WASPs — the female World War II pilots who were vital in ferrying warplanes for the military — to comply with the President Donald Trump administration’s crackdown on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.
The videos were shown to Air Force troops as part of DEI courses they took during basic military training.
In a statement, the Air Force confirmed the courses with those videos had been removed and said it “will fully execute and implement all directives outlined in the Executive Orders issued by the President, ensuring that they are carried out with utmost professionalism, efficiency and in alignment with national security objectives.”
The problem may not be with the historical videos themselves, but that they were used in Air Force basic military training DEI coursework. However, the lack of clearer guidance has sent the Air Force and other agencies scrambling to take the broadest approach to what content is removed to make sure they are in compliance.
2 comments
Jake Laughlin
January 26, 2025 at 11:06 am
Remote work isn’t just a trend, it’s the future of work. qs Work Remotely from your own house. We just want your typing skills, You can make more than 120USD/Hr. No matter where you are. Let’s Grow together and do great things, even if we’re far apart…
Take a Look………
Begin here>>>>>>>>> Payathome9.Com
Peachy
January 26, 2025 at 11:19 am
No need for DEI in the USAF. Before PJ Brown was Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, he was the Chief of Staff of the USA. Remember the people of this country voted Obama as President twice.