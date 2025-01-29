Wesley Wilcox: Investing in election offices — a proven path to secure elections

The 2024 Elections were a resounding success, both here in Marion County and across Florida.

This achievement stands out not only because of the robust voter turnout but also because of the challenges we faced — and overcame — along the way. After having dealt with two hurricanes in 13 days this past fall (Helene and Milton), the state of Florida highlighted how unexpected emergencies can test the resilience of election offices statewide.

Our ability to deliver a smooth and secure voting process in the face of such challenges was no accident. It resulted from years of deliberate investments in election infrastructure, technology, and training.

Over the last several years, foreign adversaries have targeted vulnerabilities in our election infrastructure to create discord and erode public confidence. United States intelligence officials, including the FBI, have confirmed that actors such as Iran are actively attempting to interfere in our elections.

Most notably, reports show that Iran was responsible for hacking Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign as part of broader efforts to influence U.S. politics. Alongside Russia and China, Iran’s actions targeted both the Trump and Biden-Harris campaigns, aiming to deepen divisions in American society and disrupt election outcomes. While these attempts have largely been thwarted, they underscore a significant vulnerability in our election system that must be addressed.

As Congress finalizes the fiscal year 2025 budget, election security must remain a key consideration in appropriations discussions. We can’t afford to ignore this critical issue.

Federal support for election security is not a new concept. During his previous term, President Trump approved substantial investments in election funding, with appropriations ranging from $380 million to $425 million in fiscal years 2018 and 2020. These investments allowed election offices nationwide to modernize systems, enhance security, and prepare for unforeseen challenges.

As we look to 2026 and beyond, the need for modern, resilient election infrastructure will only grow. Emergencies, whether natural disasters or cybersecurity threats are inevitable.

Investment today ensures we are ready for whatever tomorrow may bring. Continued funding for elections is vital to sustaining this progress and preparing for future challenges. Thus, it is essential for Congress to maintain the proposed $75 million for election infrastructure in the final FY 2025 appropriations package. This will ensure election offices can handle the unexpected and safeguard our democratic processes.

These investments are essential to the foundation of our democracy, from maintaining voter confidence to weathering emergencies. As a community and nation, we must continue to support and invest in the people and infrastructure that make elections secure and reliable for all.

___

Wesley Wilcox of Ocala is the Marion County Supervisor of Elections. He is a past President of the Florida Supervisors of Elections (FSE) Association and former Chair of the Elections Infrastructure Center for Information Sharing and Analysis Center (EI-ISAC) – www.cisecurity.org/ei-isac.