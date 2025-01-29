January 29, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Senate Judiciary Committee recommends Pam Bondi be confirmed as Attorney General
Pam Bondi. Image via AP.

Jacob OglesJanuary 29, 20254min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Ashley Moody builds staff, hiring Justin Roth, Whitney Ray

FederalHeadlines

Federal judge temporarily blocks Donald Trump’s freeze on federal grants and loans

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Wesley Wilcox: Investing in election offices — a proven path to secure elections

Pam Bondi
The committee recommendation also marked Ashley Moody's first vote as a U.S. Senator.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has recommended Pam Bondi be confirmed as the next U.S. Attorney General, advancing her nomination on a party-line 12-10 vote.

“Her record and her testimony showed the American people that she will follow through and enforce the law fairly, without fear or favor,” said Sen. Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican and Chair of the committee.

Grassley cited testimony from Florida officials who worked with Bondi during her eight years as Florida Attorney General. He made special note of Democrat Dave Aronberg, a former Palm Beach State Attorney, and Florida’s statewide prosecutor, Nicholas Cox, testifying to Bondi’s character.

But the Committee broke largely along party lines, with Democrats voting against her recommendation.

Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, the committee’s ranking Democratic member, said his greatest concern was whether Bondi will prioritize loyalty to President Donald Trump over the rule of law. He said the removal of more than 20 career prosecutors from the Department of Justice since Trump’s inauguration already showed the administration will run roughshod over federal statutes.

“It is absolutely critical that any nominee for the position be committed, first and foremost, to the Constitution and the American people, not the President and his political agenda,” Durbin said. “Unfortunately, I’m unconvinced that Ms. Bondi shares my belief.”

Durbin expressed dismay that Ed Martin, Trump’s pick for U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, already dropped any ongoing investigations of individuals for their actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Meanwhile, Martin has started investigations of prosecutors who were bringing charges, which Durbin saw as acting on Bondi’s promise to “prosecute the prosecutors, investigate the investigators.”

The vote Wednesday marked the first by U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody, Florida’s newly sworn junior Senator. She defended Bondi’s record as Florida Attorney General, an office Moody held for six years after Bondi’s two terms in statewide office.

“It’s been suggested she may not stand up to large corporations or business interests,” Moody said. “But I would remind everyone that as Florida’s Attorney General, she worked in a bipartisan fashion with Attorneys General from both parties to go after and bring recoveries to Americans and certainly Floridians. She was the tip of the spear on some of our largest battles.

“She was a trailblazer. She never compromised her integrity, prosecutorial independence or fidelity to the rule of law. And I would tell you, everyone in Florida would say she never backed down from a challenge, no matter how large the corporation on the other side, no matter how who you were, how much money was in your bank account, how big your business was. If you were harming Floridians, she was going to go after you.”

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAshley Moody builds staff, hiring Justin Roth, Whitney Ray

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories