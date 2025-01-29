January 29, 2025
Ron DeSantis ready to help Donald Trump deportations to Gitmo

A.G. Gancarski

RON DESANTIS TRUMP copy
DeSantis floated Florida as a logical launching pad for the removal of people in the country illegally earlier this week.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is doubling down on his call to get migrants out of the U.S. and into Guantánamo Bay in the wake of President Donald Trump’s announcement that he was leaving the lights on for them at the military base on the Cuban archipelago.

DeSantis posted to social media Wednesday that he’s “happy to send flights from Florida down that way with deportees in tow,” in the wake of Trump saying he’s telling the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security to “begin preparing the 30,000 person migrant facility at Guantanamo Bay” for an influx of undocumented immigrants.

“We have 30,000 beds in Guantánamo to detain the worst criminal illegal aliens threatening the American people. Some of them are so bad we don’t even trust the countries to hold them because we don’t want them coming back, so we’re going to send them out to Guantanamo,” Trump said “That’s a tough place to get out of.”

The Trump Executive Order calls “to expand the Migrant Operations Center at Naval Station Guantánamo Bay to full capacity to provide additional detention space for high-priority criminal aliens unlawfully present in the United States, and to address attendant immigration enforcement needs … in order to halt the border invasion, dismantle criminal cartels, and restore national sovereignty.”

“I do think they’re gonna use Guantánamo Bay for (an) illegal alien processing site and then they’ll repatriate from their own country from there. What better state to take advantage of that than the state of Florida,” he told podcaster Dave Rubin Tuesday.

Trump said the move brings America “one step closer to eradicating the scourge of migrant crime in our communities once and for all.”

And DeSantis, who thus far has not succeeded in getting Trump to weigh in on the wrangle with the Legislature over an immigration enforcement bill, is ready to help the President make that happen.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

Categories