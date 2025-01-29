January 29, 2025
Jacksonville International Airport breaks travel record for second year in a row
Jacksonville International Airport had the highest satisfaction rating among Florida hubs in a J.D. Power satisfaction study.

JIA
JIA saw more than 7.6M travelers use the hub in 2024.

For the second year in a row, Jacksonville International Airport (JIA) smashed records for passengers taking flights in and out of the North Florida hub.

JIA officials announced Wednesday that JIA broke records again as more than 7.6 million travelers passed through the airport in 2024. That’s up from the 7.45 million passengers who used the airport in 2023. Passenger travel in 2024 was up 2.4% over 2023, smashing the record that had already been set in 2023.

“Our passenger volume continues to increase as Northeast Florida and the local economy grow,” Jacksonville Aviation Authority (JAA) CEO Mark VanLoh said. “Airlines have taken note, adding frequencies, cities and larger aircraft at JAX.”

JIA serves dozens of counties in North Florida and draws passengers from well into southern Georgia as well. No other year comes close to the latest record-breaking passenger use of the First Coast airport. A total of 7.19 million passengers used the airport in 2019.

Another attraction for many flyers using JIA is its relatively easy access off Interstate 95, and the airport is about a 10-minute drive from downtown Jacksonville. Travelers with arriving and departing flights get in and out of the airport quickly and there’s plenty of parking on the grounds of the airport complex.

Due to increasing demand, JAA officials are already planning to handle a continued influx travelers.

Multiple major infrastructure improvement projects have already been approved. JAA is in the process of adding a third concourse to handle airlines. The additions will bring another six gates to the hub, more concessions and new amenities for passengers. Another parking garage is planned to provide 2,000 new parking spaces. Those projects are expected to be completed in late 2026.

Expanded security checkpoints and boarding lanes were already added two years ago.

Airlines have also increased use of JIA. Avelo Airlines is adding nonstop flights to New Haven, Connecticut, in February. In May, Air Canada will begin daily flights to Toronto and Allegiant Airlines begins year-round service to Akron, Ohio, Des Moines, Iowa and Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

Categories