January 25, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

North Florida’s main airport shatters record for number of users in 2023
Jacksonville International Airport set a new record for passengers in 2023. Image via Jacksonville Aviation Authority.

Drew DixonJanuary 25, 20243min2

Related Articles

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Florida Democratic Party endorses Carlos Guillermo Smith in SD 17

HeadlinesInfluence

House panel moves in-school protections for ‘patriotic organizations’

HeadlinesInfluence

Donald Trump endorses Kevin Marino Cabrera for Florida GOP Vice Chair

image005
'As one of the best mid-sized airports in the country, Jacksonville International Airport is an asset our community takes great pride in.'

Northeast Florida’s main air travel hub made a full recovery in 2023 from the airline passenger hit caused by COVID-19. In fact, Jacksonville International Airport (JIA) recorded more travelers shuffling through its gates than ever before.

JIA, which serves a large swath of North Florida and well into South Georgia, recorded about 7.45 million passengers who flew out of and into the airport in 2023, according to figures released this week by the Jacksonville Aviation Authority (JAA).

That figure far surpasses any year during the pandemic years and was a higher number than in 2019, the year before the pandemic when about 7.19 million passengers used the facility that year. It’s a record number of visitors at JIA for any year.

“Northeast Florida is incredibly desirable as a place to visit and live, and our record airport traffic is a testament to that,” said Mark VanLoh, CEO of JAA. “Our team is focused on bringing the best experience to passengers, including faster security screening, more dining choices, and additional nonstop routes to the most popular destinations.”

The 2023 figures represent a 13% increase over the 2022 JIA number of users alone, which was about 6.57 million. The pandemic hobbled air travel at JIA, as it did for airports across the United States. In 2020, there were only 2.85 million people who used JIA for travel as the COVID-19 outbreak swept the nation. In 2021, that figure increased notably to 5.04 million people, but was still far off from pre-COVID-19 figures.

While JAA officials said 2023’s record figure of JIA use represents a hallmark moment for the airport, they focused more on North Florida’s rapidly expanding business environment and explosive housing growth coupled with notable improvements at the travel hub as the main reasons for the new level of users.

“As one of the best mid-sized airports in the country, Jacksonville International Airport is an asset our community takes great pride in,” said JAA board chair Michelle Barnett.

“Anyone traveling through (Jacksonville) can witness the investment we are making in the airport, through the improvements to the security area and the upcoming Concourse B addition. Our airport is one of the key reasons why Jacksonville is a great place to visit or do business.”

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDiagnosis for 1.25.24: Checking the pulse of Florida health care news and policy

nextDonald Trump endorses Kevin Marino Cabrera for Florida GOP Vice Chair

2 comments

  • Impeach Biden

    January 25, 2024 at 10:37 am

    The reason Jacksonville’s airport is so busy is because so many people want to get the F out of Jacksonvile.

    Reply

    • Impeach Biden

      January 25, 2024 at 10:57 am

      Nice attempt at stealing my sign in. It’s all the Blue Democrats fleeing the high taxes, crime, poor infrastructure, sanctuary cities / states. Immigration is going to be a huge issue in this election. Watch the Demos and state run media attempt to turn in on the Repubs.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories