Donald Trump endorses Kevin Marino Cabrera for Florida GOP Vice Chair

Miami-Dade Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera’s bid for Vice Chair of the Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) now has the blessing of Donald Trump.

In a post to Truth Social, the former President and front-runner for the GOP presidential nomination threw his support behind Cabrera, who served as Florida State Director for his 2020 campaign.

“Kevin Marino Cabrera is a fearless America First Conservative who has demonstrated his dedication to the MAGA movement,” Trump wrote.

“Kevin is running to be Vice Chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, and is ready to go to work for our Conservative values and achieve even more victories for the Party. Kevin Cabrera has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Cabrera expressed gratitude in a Thursday morning statement.

“Thank you, President Donald J. Trump, for your endorsement. I am honored by your support and confidence,” he said. “Your encouragement energizes our commitment to keeping Florida red this November. Together, we will Make America Great Again, Again!”

This isn’t the first time Trump has publicly backed his former campaign employee. During the 2022 Midterms, he endorsed Cabrera — twice — for the Miami-Dade Commission. Cabrera went on to win by a 23-percentage-point margin.

The nod from Trump this week joins others from RPOF Chair Evan Power, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, CFO Jimmy Patronis, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, Speaker-designate Daniel Perez, Miami-Dade GOP Chair and state Rep. Alex Rizo, state Sen. Joe Gruters, a former RPOF Chair, and a passel of RPOF Executive Committee members.

Cabrera announced his candidacy for RPOF Vice Chair shortly after the Executive Committee booted Christian Ziegler as Chair and elected Power, then Vice Chair, to replace him.

Cabrera joined the Executive Committee by election in November, one year after winning his seat on the Miami-Dade Commission. Before that, he worked as a lobbyist and political operative whose employers included former Gov. Jeb Bush, ex-U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo, Florida Supreme Court Justice John Couriel, the LIBRE Initiative and Mercury.

Lee County GOP Chair Michael Thompson is also running and, according to his Twitter page, received an endorsement from U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds.