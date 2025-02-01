Takeaways from Tallahassee — What a week

A week that started with questions about whether the Legislature would take any action in a Special Session ended with Gov. Ron DeSantis threatening to veto a bill named after President Donald Trump.

DeSantis called the Legislature into Session Monday to pass a raft of bills tackling illegal immigration, condo regulation and the petition process for ballot measures and candidates. But Speaker Daniel Perez and Senate President Ben Albritton quickly gaveled that Session and opened their own Special Session focused exclusively on immigration.

By Tuesday evening, the Senate approved Sen. Joe Gruters’ Tackling and Reforming Unlawful Migration Policy (TRUMP) Act (SB 2B) on a 21-16 vote, and the House shortly after took up the bill and cleared in on an 82-30 vote.

No Democrat in either chamber backed the bill. At the same time, one House Republican and six Senate Republicans voted against it, denying leadership in the upper chamber a supermajority large enough to override a veto. Still, Gruters maintained the bill stands as “the strongest immigration bill in the country.”

“The fact anyone says we are going backward is ludicrous,” he said.

However, DeSantis has repeatedly criticized the bill, including in news conferences around the state intended to reach local Republican activists and voters. He has promised to veto the bill, which would direct immigration enforcement powers to Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson instead of the Governor’s Office, as soon as legislative leaders deliver it to his desk. That conspicuously has yet to occur.

“If this is such good legislation, why have they not sent me the bill yet to act on?” DeSantis said in a Friday news conference. “Why are they holding the bill for me to act on? And I think the reason is because if we get the bill and we do an event where we have a lot of people and I veto the bill in front of this crowd, is the crowd going to cheer or is the crowd going to boo? The crowd’s going to cheer and we know that.”

A veto, of course, means nothing passes despite DeSantis saying Florida faces a state of emergency over immigration. The next steps remain unclear, but another Special Session may be just over the horizon.

Coming up, the usual assortment of news, intel, and observations from the week that was in Florida’s capital city by Peter Schorsch, Drew Wilson, Drew Dixon, Liam Fineout, Jacob Ogles, Andrew Powell and the staff of Florida Politics.

But first, the “Takeaway 5” — the Top 5 stories from the week that was:

—Take 5 —

See above — The Legislature and Governor were locked into an unprecedented-for-the-DeSantis-era battle with many twists and turns. Given the likely fate of the bill they produced, there’ll probably be a rat’s nest of loose ends, too. The dust needs more time to settle before a winner can be declared, assuming there even is one.

Greenlight — The Senate Judiciary Committee this week recommended Pam Bondi be confirmed as the next U.S. Attorney General, advancing her nomination on a party-line 12-10 vote. As she cleared the hurdle, Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican and Chair of the committee, cited testimony from Florida officials who worked with Bondi during her eight years as Florida Attorney General. He made special note of Democrat Dave Aronberg, a former Palm Beach State Attorney, and Florida’s statewide prosecutor, Nicholas Cox, testifying to Bondi’s character. Notably, the vote Wednesday marked the first by U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody, Florida’s newly sworn junior Senator. She defended Bondi’s record as Florida Attorney General, which Moody held for six years after Bondi’s two terms in statewide office.

On to April — Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Sen. Randy Fine skated to wins in the Republican primaries for Florida’s 1st and 6th Congressional Districts. In both cases, the outcome was expected — each sports an endorsement from President Donald Trump and enjoyed a massive cash advantage. Patronis now faces Democrat Gay Valimont and independent Stephen Brody in an April 1 Special Election. On the same day, Fine will go up against Democrat Josh Weil. However, the April contests are essentially formalities, with Republicans vastly outnumbering Democrats in both districts.

Talking turkey — A month out from the 2025 Legislative Session, DeSantis has started to tease his budget recommendations for the fiscal year beginning July 1 and said he expects his office will release the full recommendation by the “end of the weekend” as scheduled. The recommendations are merely that, with lawmakers being the ultimate arbiters of what makes the cut and what doesn’t. The budget has featured sizable year-over-year increases since the start of the decade, but the boosts were primarily fueled by pandemic-era federal spending — something lawmakers won’t have in their back pockets going forward. Perez has already hinted there will be cuts, but neither the size nor scope have been defined.

Looming shortfall — The warning signs of a funding deficit in the State Group Insurance Program aren’t new, but they are growing louder ahead of the 2025 Legislative Session. The math, detailed in a new report from Florida TaxWatch, shows the program that provides health care coverage to state employees will post a $247.1 million loss for the current fiscal year and forecasts losses in the $1.5 billion ballpark are just a few years away. Lawmakers have been reticent about raising employee contributions for coverage — currently $50 a month for single employees — but it’s unclear how long they will be able to shield employees from a price hike.

— Fire Walk With Me —

While many Americans in the Southern California area have had their lives upended, the L.A. fires have thankfully died down — something that should serve as a reminder of why first responders are the best.

It makes firefighters’ jobs easier in the long run, and they can also probably tell you the importance of firsthand controlled or prescribed fires.

This week, Agriculture Commissioner Simpson and the Florida Forest Service recognized “Florida’s Annual Prescribed Fire Awareness Week” to spread the word about prescribed burns’ vital role in preserving Florida’s beautiful and essential lands and forests.

“Florida is the nation’s leader in prescribed fire application, and last year’s success bore that out. It was our most prolific year ever in mitigating and reducing the risk of catastrophic wildfire in the state. This practice helps ensure the safety of lives, homes, our forests, and natural resources,” said Simpson.

During the 2024 fiscal year, the Florida Forest Service beat their agency record with 277,818 total acres treated in state forests, more than doubling the record set in 2023 with 131,628 acres treated.

Prescribed fires allow land managers to set the terms and conditions for fires before nature makes the decisions for them, which helps reduce the risk of a natural wildfire breaking out into an inferno.

“By clearing the buildup of underbrush that fuels wildfires, we can safely manage the state’s fire-dependent and fire-prone landscapes. Prescribed fire also supports disease control in young forests, wildlife habitat improvement, range management, and the preservation of endangered plant and animal species,” said Florida Forest Service Director Rick Dolan.

— Helping hand —

North Florida experienced historic low temperatures and exceedingly rare snow last week, leading Simpson to get the ball rolling on a loan program to help farmers, ranchers and other agricultural interests adversely impacted by the storm.

Simpson announced Tuesday that his department is accepting applications for interest-free loans for agricultural businesses.

Growers, farmers, and ranchers who lost their businesses or property in the storm can now apply for the Agriculture and Aquaculture Producers National Disaster Recovery Loan program.

The loans may be used to repair property and remove debris. The money can also be used for restoration of physical property such as fences, greenhouses, buildings and equipment and for aquaculture operations.

Simpson said he’ll lobby for additional funding for the loans during the Legislative Session, which begins March 4.

— Vols busted! —

Who doesn’t like getting some extra cash thrown their way? What about $2.2 million dollars? Imagine the pools Clark Griswold could make with that bonus.

This week the Florida Attorneys General’s Office’s Medicaid Fraud Control unit clawed back $2.2 million dollars for the Florida Medicaid program from the Acadia Healthcare Company, a Tennessee-based health care provider found to have violated the Federal False Claims Act and the Florida False Claims Act by submitting false/fraudulent inpatient behavioral health care claims to Medicaid and Medicare — not very “Volunteer” energy of the Tennessee company now, is it?

“Our Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, along with its colleagues in several states, has yet again done terrific work, holding accountable a health care company that sought to receive funds from the public fisc that it was not entitled. As they do every day, the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit will investigate, prosecute and recover public funds from those that engage in waste, fraud or abuse,” said Acting Attorney General John Guard.

The investigation and settlement stems from an April 2017 whistleblower complaint filed in the U.S. District Courts for the Eastern District of Tennessee and the Middle District of Florida under the federal False Claims Act and various state false claims statutes. Georgia, Michigan, and Nevada have all also conducted investigations of Acadia.

The agreement resolves allegations that Acadia admitted patients not eligible for inpatient treatment, failed to discharge patients who were no longer needed for inpatient care and failed to provide adequate staffing or training.

— No sale —

The Florida Attorney General’s Office is, in a way, going to help retailers and Floridians kick their nicotine habits by publishing a list of “nicotine dispensing devices” — read: vapes — that’ll be outlawed on March 1.

The move comes after the Florida Legislature approved a measure in 2024 that authorizes the Attorney General’s office to ban nicotine dispensing devices considered “attractive to minors.” The Attorney General’s Office has a website specifically constructed to show the list, and it is extensive.

For an item to land on the list, Attorney General’s Office administrators said, “These sources include reports of harm, complaints, certain surveys or other data sources indicating that a device is being used by minors at a higher rate than other nicotine dispensing devices.”

The Attorney General’s Office said more than 150 notices have been sent out regarding the items classified as attractive to kids.

—The week in appointments —

Advisory Commission for America’s Semiquincentennial — DeSantis appointed Rep. Patt Maney, Jacqueline Gay Gaines, Lucas Morel and Matthew Spalding to serve on the Advisory Commission for America’s Semiquincentennial celebration in Florida. Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez will chair the Commission and act as liaison to the United States Semiquincentennial Commission. “I am pleased to direct the formation of an advisory commission to work in conjunction with the Florida Department of State to make recommendations for Florida’s observance of the upcoming Semiquincetennial anniversary of America’s independence in 2026,” DeSantis in a press release announcing the appointments. “Nearly 250 years ago, our country was founded on the righteous virtues of life, liberty and self-determination, and America remains a light to the world. We have a responsibility to celebrate this monumental achievement in human history, to remember the Founding Fathers who made it happen, and to give thanks for the great accomplishments of the republic over these 250 years. God Bless the USA!”

— Faith in government? —

Apopka Republican Rep. Doug Bankson has filed a measure to shorten the gap between state leadership and faith-based and community-based organizations.

HB 293 would establish the “Office of Faith and Community” within the Executive Office of the Governor. If passed, the Office would then appoint a liaison to work with state leadership to support faith-based and community organizations.

The bill states that the Legislature has found evidence that faith-based, community-based, and nonprofit organizations have long been a “cornerstone of prosperous and flourishing societies” and play an integral role in community care because they serve society’s most vulnerable.

This includes children living in foster care and their foster families, persons in poverty, single parents, veterans, persons with unique abilities, and children within the juvenile justice system — with the bill noting faith and community networks are more efficient, more effective, and more impactful than government programs.

The bill asserts that faith-based and community networks are further enhanced because they are not tied down by unnecessary bureaucracy. This allows them to better connect, communicate, and collaborate with civil service systems and ultimately save taxpayer money.

The bill states that state lawmakers intend to preserve, protect, advance, and better connect with faith-based and community organizations “for the greater social and economic benefit of all.”

If established, the office will advocate for such networks seeking access or support from state agencies and would establish the “Florida Faith and Community” phone line to maintain meaningful connections with faith and community organizations and provide resources to enhance said connection.

— Playing host —

Florida State University’s College of Communication and Information hosted the 11th annual South Asian Media and Cultural Studies (SAMCS) conference this week. The conference is a leading global platform for researchers, academics, and practitioners who are contributing to the advancement of South Asia.

Through its theme, ” Celebrating Voices, ” the conference will discuss the intersection of communication and innovations in communities that amplify underrepresented and indigenous voices in South Asia and across the globe.

Keynote speaker Maher Nasser, director of outreach in the United Nations Department of Global Communications, shared his over 35 years of experience in the United Nations System with his lecture “The Power of Voice as a Tool for Change” on Thursday night. Farwa Aamer, director of South Asia Initiatives at the Asia Society Policy Institute, delivered her own keynote, “Unlocking Asia’s Potential: Diplomacy, Development, and Diversity,” on Friday afternoon.

As an analyst at the Stimson Center, Aamer has conducted high-level dialogues that have facilitated greater cooperation on issues and opportunities concerning water, energy, climate action, and sustainability in South Asia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Central Asia.

“Celebrating Voices” was chosen as the conference’s theme to help champion a fruitful partnership between researchers, practitioners, and community experts to support media, cultural studies, and practices in South Asia. Presenters from around the world will also be joining the conference to discuss how culture and data, digital knowledge and media can lead to a more inclusive and sustainable South Asia.

— Buster Bluth is Back —

It’s been a big week for famous Tallahassee natives. Cheryl Hines was visibly seen behind her brain worm… er husband … RFK Jr., during his HHS Secretary confirmation hearing, of course, but it was also announced that Emmy-winner Tony Hale would be coming back to his old stomping grounds for the 50th anniversary of Young Actors Theatre in Tallahassee.

Hale and Hines are both YAT alums. Hale, who is most famous for winning two Emmys for HBO’s “Veep” (did their writers come up with this Gulf of America stuff?) and voicing “Forky” in the Oscar-winning film “Toy Story 4,” will be hosting an alumni party for the half-century birthday event.

“It’s a time in my life that was just incredible — not just special but very fruitful for me. Anytime I get the chance to come back, it’s just joy. I just love it,” said Hale. During one of his Emmy wins, Hale even shouted out YAT.

“We’ve been here for 50 years, and we’re going to be here for the next 50 years and beyond. What we are hoping to do with our 50th anniversary is create a grand celebration of arts and education. We have a gala at the FSU Student Union on Feb. 1 that sold out within days, and that just shows community support for wanting to invest in the future of the arts,” said executive director of YAT Sarah Doolin Roy.

Big celebrations for Tallahassee artists all around, and don’t look now, but Oscar-winning and FSU Film School alumni Barry Jenkins is winning the box office for his new film “Mufasa.” Some cities claim “title town” because of their sports success, but Tallahassee is one of few that can also claim “artists area” (didn’t even scratch the surface with T-Pain).

—Traffic skim on I-75 —

There’s nothing comparable to the gut-wrenching feeling of spotting a patrol car in your rearview as you’re speeding down the highway.

While it may feel like the Florida Highway Patrol’s primary function is to get you to pump the brakes, their comms department shared some news proving otherwise.

This week, while conducting a traffic stop on a black 2019 Range Rover on I-75 in Sumter County, FHP troopers arrested two Cuban nationals found with credit card skimming devices and a stack of fraudulent credit and debit cards.

An FHP K-9 came to the scene and sniffed out the vehicle, alerting lawmakers that something was up. Flip was correct; law enforcement found four credit card skimming devices and 20 fraudulent credit cards hidden throughout the car. Presumably, this means K9s can sniff out phony credit card plastic.

The driver, Carlos E. Del Pino, 34, and the passenger, Yandi Valdes Rodriquez, 35, both of Tampa, were found to be Cuban nationals, and Border Patrol was contacted … so, not really “of Tampa,” it seems.

Border Patrol then confirmed to FHP that the U.S. Secret Service had previously charged Del Pino for possessing credit card skimmers and has had an active deportation order that’s been in effect since 2019.

Del Pino and Rodriguez have both been charged with scores of felonies for a smorgasbord of credit card fraud and theft-related crimes.

— Math rocks —

Math and music go hand in hand. Any musician could tell you that … probably while overexplaining the intricacies of various time signatures and rhythms. And any nerd could agree because their favorite band is probably Tool or some other “math rock” band.

Florida State University is putting on a show for the rest of us this Saturday. A joint effort between the College of Music and Department of Mathematics, the two programs are combining art and science for some family-friendly events with the “Sing with the Symphony” at Ruby Diamond Concert Hall from 10:30-11:45 a.m. and the “Math Fun Day” at the Love Building on FSU campus from 1-5 p.m.

“As we gather for these exciting events, we celebrate the power of interdisciplinary collaboration to inspire and innovate. These events are a testament to the incredible talent and creativity within our community, and we are excited to share this experience with everyone,” said Iain Quinn, organ professor and FSU’s research fellow in the arts and humanities.

The “Sing with the Symphony” event is an annual performance that features new work from the orchestra, and this year’s theme is math. The performance will feature the piece “The Mathematician’s Patterns,” composed by FSU student Justine de Saint Mars and based on a text by a mathematician.

A complete program will also occur on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Ruby Diamond Concert Hall.

FSU Math Fun Day will be hosted by the Department of Mathematics and feature hands-on math activities for K-12 students.

“We have lots of activities to show that math is a lot of fun. Math is not just worksheets, it can be a very hands-on subject with lots of visuals and fun activities. A lot of math is trying to teach problem-solving and thinking of things spatially. Math Fun Day encourages different ways of thinking, and that’s what mathematics is all about,” said Monica Hurdal, Math Fun Day director and a professor of biomathematics.

Now, as writers, we don’t necessarily agree math is fun (in fact it was the bane of our existence in high school), but to each their own.

— Freedom! —

Americans for Prosperity-Florida says National School Choice Week is the “perfect” time to celebrate the various opportunities given to young students in the Sunshine State to meet their unique learning needs.

Thousands will gather nationwide and in Florida to highlight access to education pathways that reject a “one-size-fits-all” approach, which AFP-FL has championed.

AFP-FL State Director Skylar Zander said in a statement that Florida’s education model is a benchmark of how to serve students and their future ambitions best.

“We are thrilled to celebrate National School Choice Week, a time to recognize and appreciate the diverse educational options available to families across Florida. We are fortunate to have an education model that neighboring states look to as they seek the best ways to serve learners and their future aspirations,” Zander said.

“AFP-FL looks forward to working with legislators and community members to ensure all opportunities for education freedom and growth remain available while supporting traditional public schools, private schools, homeschooling, micro schooling and other pathways to success.”

According to the 2024 Parent Power Index, Florida ranked No. 1 in the nation for school choice, garnering a 93.3% overall score, followed closely by No. 2 Arizona at 92%. Indiana is ranked third at 86%. The Parent Power Index further notes it was the Florida Legislature’s work in 2023 that brought about the change.

— Watch ward win —

Any diehard Florida State University football fan can tell you the importance Charlie Ward had on FSU college football, regardless of whether they were alive at the time.

The quarterback led FSU to its first National Championship win and even secured the Heisman Trophy — another first for FSU football.

Don’t tell Trump because they may shut the whole thing down, but Leon County is celebrating Black History Month, which starts today, by inviting the public to see Ward’s Heisman Trophy up close.

The hardware will be displayed at the downtown central library at 200 West Park Ave. starting today through Aug. 31.

Ward played both basketball and football while wearing the garnet and gold and was so good on the court that he was a first-round pick for the New York Knicks, helping them go to the postseason six straight years from 1996-2001.

Charlie and his wife, Tonja Ward, have a charitable foundation that aims to give back to the community through sports, arts, and education programs for underserved youth.

See a piece of FSU history, celebrate Black History Month and see the recognition of one of the best Seminoles ever to do it.

— Find a furry friend —

Even Florida’s capital city can’t resist man’s best friend.

Tallahassee Animal Services will hold its pet adoption event, “Smooches with Pooches,” on Feb. 8. The vent is an adoption special for people who want to adopt dogs … and even cats. The Smooches with Pooches availability will occur from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 8 at the Animal Service Center, 1125 Easterwood Drive in Tallahassee.

“You can really feel the love in the air during Smooches with Pooches,” said Assistant Animal Services Manager Grayson Walters. “We spend time getting to know each pet while they are in our care, so it’s heartwarming to see wagging tails when they leave the shelter with their new families.”

Animal Services officials say space at the shelter is becoming increasingly limited; they urge as many people as possible to adopt a pet to help alleviate the shortage.

— ’Fireside Conversation’ —

Roy Wood Jr. will return to his Alma Mater to yuck it up on campus.

The former Daily Show cast member and current commentator on CNN’s “Have I Got News for You” is also going to do what he does best at Florida A&M University, and that’s talk up a storm. Wood Jr., an alumnus of the Historically Black University in Tallahassee, will be a guest speaker at the school where he graduated.

Wood Jr. will host a “Fireside Conversation” on Feb. 10 beginning at 7 p.m. at FAMU’s Lee Hall on campus. Wood Jr. said he’s looking forward to sharing his craft while some of the mischief he engaged in while a student will be forgotten.

“I can’t wait to get on stage and run my mouth and discuss the things that make us laugh, the things that make us angry, and the things that make us human. I also have a few parking tickets from my undergrad days that I need to finally take care of,” Wood Jr. said.

The event is free.

— No room for error —

Florida State looks to snap a three-game losing streak as the Seminoles face Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, this afternoon (2 p.m. ET, ACC Network).

Florida State (13-8, 4-6 in ACC) dropped games at Cal, Stanford, and at home to Virginia Tech over the past two weeks. The home loss to Virginia Tech was particularly tough as the Hokies, a team with a losing record on the season, never trailed in the game in Tallahassee. Taylor Bol Bowen scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds for FSU.

After a promising start, the Seminoles have had a particularly challenging season. Florida State won seven of its first eight games, losing only to Florida. Then, as the competition improved, the losses began to pile up. Since the 7-1 start, FSU has lost seven of 13 games.

More formidable teams have beaten Florida State, an unusual trend under head coach Leonard Hamilton. The season’s downturn has made the postseason doubt for the Noles. Barring an ACC tournament championship, FSU seems unlikely to make the NCAA tournament.

The Seminoles must finish in the Top 15 in the conference standings to make the ACC tournament. At No. 10, FSU has little margin for error for the rest of the season.

— Capitol Directions —

Ron DeSantis — Down arrow — He called a Special Session. Lawmakers gaveled out. Scoreboard is what it is.

Ron DeSantis, Part 2 — Up arrow — … yet while he may have lost the battle this week, he’s winning the war, at least with the grassroots and online.

Danny Perez — Up arrow — He may be flamed by the grift-fluencers, but his goal of re-establishing the independence of the Legislature has been firmly established.

Ben Albritton — Up arrow — He’s not as out there as Perez, but he’s got the Speaker’s back, and for now, that’s enough.

Wilton Simpson — Cowboy hat — He’s a strong, but reluctant warrior, dragged into a fight not entirely of his own making.

Jeanette Nunez — Crossways arrow — The FIU job is a plum assignment, but can you run for Gov. from a college campus?

Jimmy Patronis, Randy Fine — Up arrow — Everyone saw the Ws coming from a mile away, but still, congrats on sticking the landing.

Dave Kerner — Up arrow — One of RDD’s favorite presser performers, and an early sign-on helping DHS with the crackdown.

Joe Gruters — Up arrow — Two years ago, he was persona non grata in Tally; this week, he was POTUS’ proconsul in the Capitol.

Blaise Ingoglia — Up arrow — Yeah, he was on the losing side of some 39-1 votes, but he’s never been closer to becoming CFO.

Jason Pizzo — Up arrow — Looking sharp on the floor and sounding even sharper during his speeches.

Jason Pizzo, Part 2 — Up arrow — And does he now have a smidge of leverage if there’s talk of veto overrides?

Evan Power — Down arrow — Just put in some earplugs … they’ll wear themselves out soon.

Lawrence McClure — Up arrow — The Commish has a solid fighter in his corner.

Juan Porras — Up arrow — Beefing with DeSantis supporters on X will always catch our attention and Trump’s.

John Temple — Down arrow — if you’re in the middle of the road you get hit on both sides.

Joel Rudman — Down arrow — Doc, you lost. Take some time off from the Twitters and plot your comeback after you’ve had a moment to collect your thoughts.

Anna Eskamani — Up arrow — Her path to the Orlando Mayor’s office is getting clearer.

Manny Diaz — Down arrow — Are the reading scores a hoax, too?

James Uthmeier — Crossways arrow — I mean, it’s been two weeks since Ashley Moody got the nod; when’s your boss gonna make you AG?

Peter Cuderman — Down arrow — We’d rather be the head coach of the Jags than Legislative Affairs Director for the Governor.

Christina Pushaw — Down arrow — It’s gonna be fun watching her answer questions before a Senate committee.

Democrats — Popcorn box — Just sit back and enjoy the show, donkeys.

Lobbyists — Up arrow — The ones who paid attention this week know where all the fault lines and loyalties lie. That’s gold in The Process.

Kim Rivers — Up arrow — We’re old enough to remember when the Special Session was gonna make collecting petitions more difficult.

FAU — Crossways arrow — Your next President may be a guy who runs private prisons; what does that say about your institution?

George LeMiuex — Up arrow — Welcome to another seat of power, Mr. Senator.

Mangrove Property Insurance — Up arrow — Just as mangroves protect our coastlines, they’re stepping in to protect Floridians’ property.

Sea turtles — Up arrow — Do they make “I survived the Florida Blizzard” shirts in turtle sizes?

Jameis Winston — Up arrow — The internet and FSU’s favorite quarterback adding some joy to a lifeless Super Bowl matchup.