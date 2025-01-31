January 31, 2025
Anna Paulina Luna seeks significant restrictions on immigrants claiming asylum

Jacob OglesJanuary 31, 20254min1

luna
The St. Petersburg Republican said too many people are gaming the system.

As Republicans look at changing legal immigration, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna wants Congress to change asylum rules.

She filed the House version of the Refugees Using Legal Entry Safely (RULES) Act.

“The days of open-border chaos are over,” the St. Petersburg Republican said.

Sen. Bernie Moreno, an Ohio Republican, filed similar legislation in the Senate earlier this month.

“I’m joining Senator Moreno in introducing the RULES Act to put an end to the rampant fraud and abuse in our asylum system. America is a nation of law and order—not a free-for-all for illegal aliens gaming the system,” Luna said.

“If you want asylum in the greatest country on Earth, you follow our rules, period. No more loopholes, no more catch-and-release, no more second chances for lawbreakers. We are taking our border back.”

The bill would restrict asylum claims only to those entering the country at legal ports of entry. It also stated individuals making any claims cannot be released or paroled into the U.S. until cases are adjudicated in court.

As written, the legislation would bar anyone denied asylum in the process to apply again at a later date. It would also prohibit anybody who had previously entered the country from seeking “this cherished humanitarian help.”

More than 100,000 individuals were granted asylum in the fiscal year that ended in 2024, President Joe Biden’s last year in office, according to the Immigration Policy Institute. By comparison, the last full year under President Donald Trump’s first term saw about 11,400 admissions to the U.S. on asylum claims.

Luna’s bill was filed after Trump took several steps to restrict legal immigration, including revoking humanitarian parole programs for Cubans, Venezuelans and Haitians in the United States. That is something other representatives from Florida, such as Rep. María Elvira Salazar, a Hialeah Republican, have asked the President to reconsider.

The Homeland Security Department also just vacated any extension of Temporary Protected Status for refugees of Venezuela.

It’s unclear how a change in asylum status and the restrictions on new applications would apply to individuals already in the United States who will lose legal status under the new changes.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

One comment

  • PeterH

    January 31, 2025 at 1:14 pm

    Congress IS THE ONLY AUTHORITY to write legislation for the executive branch to follow. This sounds like a first step…… now let’s see a full comprehensive immigration package of legislation!

    Reply

