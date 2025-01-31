GOP strategist Justin Hollis joins Weatherford Capital, will lead growth and partnerships

Justin Hollis, a veteran consultant and political strategist, is joining Weatherford Capital as Vice President of Growth and Partnerships, the firm announced this month.

Hollis previously served as a partner at The Southern Group, one of the state’s top lobbying firms by compensation and one of the top firms in the southeastern U.S. There, he forged valuable relationships with private investment firms and elected officials, making him an asset to Weatherford Capital, a firm co-founded by former Florida House Speaker Will Weatherford.

“Justin’s exceptional leadership, keen understanding of policy, and unwavering commitment to excellence align with our mission,” said Weatherford, the firm’s managing partner. “As our portfolio companies continue to grow and transform industries, Justin will play an integral role in advancing that growth with his experience and relationships.”

Before his work with The Southern Group, Hollis was the executive director of the Beer Industry of Florida, where he advocated for the state’s largest beer distributors in one of the state’s most complex regulated industries.

“I am thrilled to embark on this exciting new opportunity with the exceptional team at Weatherford Capital,” Hollis said. “Their investments are propelling some of the nation’s greatest innovations forward and yielding strong returns for their investors. With my experience in leadership, policy, and business development, I aim to advance those initiatives further.”

Hollis will be based in Weatherford Capital’s Tampa office, a short drive from Lakeland, where he lives with his wife Rachel and their two children.

In addition to his service with The Southern Group and the Beer Industry of Florida, Hollis was one of former Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam’s longtime strategists. He also previously chaired Putnam’s political committee, Florida Grown PC, throughout Putnam’s unsuccessful gubernatorial campaign in 2018. With Hollis as chair, that committee reeled in more than $29.5 million in contributions.

Hollis quietly announced his departure from the Beer Industry of Florida earlier this month when the organization announced it was merging with the Florida Beer Wholesalers Association.