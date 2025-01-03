Beer Industry of Florida merges with Florida Beer Wholesalers Association

The Florida Beer Wholesalers Association (FBWA) and the Beer Industry of Florida (BIF) are merging under the FBWA name, with the goal of better representing the state’s vast beer industry. The merger will consolidate resources to enhance advocacy and boost support for distributors.

“This is an exciting moment for Florida’s beer community,” FBWA President Jared Ross said. “By combining our expertise and resources, we are better equipped to advocate for our members, create new opportunities for growth, and reinforce Florida’s commitment to choice, variety, and a vibrant free market.”

Both entities share a vision for Florida’s beer industry that emphasizes the state’s three-tier system, which separates the industry by manufacturers, distributors and vendors and generally prohibits any one entity from conducting business in more than one tier.

Under the merger, the groups will prioritize legislative advocacy, including upholding the three-tier system, and support for distributors as they work to meet evolving demands within the state’s beer industry.

“This unification strengthens our ability to protect the three-tier system, ensuring a fair and competitive marketplace,” FBWA Chair Lewis Bear said. “It is our mission to maintain consumer access to the diversity and quality they value while preserving a system that benefits every part of the supply chain.”

As part of the merger, longtime BIF President Justin Hollis also announced he would be leaving the organization to pursue a position with Weatherford Capital, the firm owned and operated by former House Speaker Will Weatherford.

Despite Hollis’ departure, BIF is excited about the merger.

“This partnership amplifies our members’ voices and reinforces our commitment to an industry rooted in collaboration, creativity, and quality,” Executive Vice President of Champion Brands in Jacksonville and former BIF board member Jacob Benton said. “Together, we are positioned to address challenges and seize opportunities more effectively than ever before.”