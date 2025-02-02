February 2, 2025
Marco Rubio visiting Central America with the Panama Canal and immigration top of mind
Marco Rubio demonstrates that the only constant is change. Image via AP.

Drew Dixon

MARCO RUBIO ASSOCIATED PRESS
Central American leaders still resistant to any U.S. designs on the Panama Canal.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is on his first foreign trip in office, arriving in Central America on Saturday to press President Donald Trump’s top priority — curbing illegal immigration — and to bring the message that the U.S. wants to reclaim control over the Panama Canal despite intense resistance from regional leaders.

It’s an unusual destination for the maiden voyage of America’s top diplomat, whose predecessors have generally favored Europe or Asia for their initial outings. It reflects not only the personal interest that Rubio — the first Hispanic to hold the nation’s most senior Cabinet post — has in the region but also the Trump administration’s intent to focus much of its foreign policy energy close to home.

“It’s no accident that my first trip abroad as secretary of state will keep me in the hemisphere,” Rubio wrote in The Wall Street Journal on Friday.

Limiting immigration and fighting narcotics smuggling are major elements of that effort, but another key priority will be curbing China’s growing influence in the Western Hemisphere, topped by reasserting U.S. control over the Panama Canal. The American-built canal was turned over to the Panamanians in 1999 and they object strongly to Trump’s demand to hand it back.

Mass migration, drugs and hostile policies pursued by Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela have wreaked havoc, Rubio said in the Journal opinion piece. “All the while, the Chinese Communist Party uses diplomatic and economic leverage — such as at the Panama Canal — to oppose the U.S. and turn sovereign nations into vassal states.”

Indeed, Rubio’s first stop on the five-nation tour Saturday is Panama, whose president, José Raúl Mulino, says there will be no negotiation with the United States over ownership of the canal. He said he hoped Rubio’s visit would instead focus on shared interests like migration and combating drug trafficking.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

One comment

  • EARL PITTS "International Expert" AMERICAN

    February 2, 2025 at 10:36 am

    Good Morn ‘Ting Sage Patriots along with all my “Millions upon Millions: of Registared Democrats who SAW THE LIGHT and voted for Donald Trump. We would not be here today without your votes ….. we would be suffering greatly under the confused mind of President Kamalla Harris and Our Great Nation would most likely be in day three of “WORLD WAR III.
    AND THAT, MY DEAR REGISTARED DEMOCRATS ….. is why you are given the “GREAT HONOR” of being Bestowed With The SAGE HONOR of Forever being “EARL’S BESTY LEFTYS”.
    Moveing on to THE USA CANAL [ FKA THE PANAMA CANAL], America this Re-Patrioting of OUR CANAL is a Slap In Those “Sneaky Round Moon-Faces” [AKA The Chinky Chinky Chinese] & One Of The Bestest Things PRESIDENT TRUMP ever did.
    IN CLOSING:
    MAGA,
    EARL PITTS “International Expert” AMERICAN

    Reply

Categories