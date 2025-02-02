February 2, 2025
Gunster law firm hires tax specialist Andrew Nerney to join roster of attorneys
Andrew Nerney. Image via Gunster.

Drew Dixon

NERNEY
Law firm with offices across Florida signs up Andrew Nerney to expand personal wealth offerings.

A prominent Florida law firm is expanding its offerings in the private wealth services sector with the addition of a new hire in that area of expertise.

Officials with Gunster law firm, which has several offices across Florida, say they’re beefing up their wealth services sector by hiring attorney Andrew Nerney. He’ll be working out of the Boca Raton office for Gunster.

Nerney has more than a decade of legal work. His areas of focus include estate, tax business succession and asset protection planning. He’s overseen work that includes drafting estate planning. He’s also well versed in handling tax-exempt organizations and trusts. He has additional experience in various other tax issues and has served as an advisor on estate and trust administration along with charitable giving and domicile planning.

Gunster has been expanding its private wealth services after the firm received high rankings in the Chambers and Partners High Net Worth Guide. The firm also has the most representations among Florida law firms in the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel, a national legal organization for wills, trust, estate planning and tax laws.

Nerney achieved a master’s of law degree focusing on taxation from Georgetown University Law Center and he earned his law degree from Quinnipiac University School of Law. He obtained his bachelor of arts degree from University of South Florida in the Tampa area.

Gunster was founded in 1925 and has grown to 12 offices across Florida. The firm has more than 300 attorneys on its staff and other 290 professional staff members. The firm is ranked in the top 500 largest law firms in the county by the National Law Journal and is also noted in the Top 100 Diverse Law Firms by Law360.

While the firm has offices throughout Florida, it’s still headquartered in West Palm Beach.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

