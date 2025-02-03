February 3, 2025
Gov. DeSantis wants another $62M to equip the Florida State Guard
Jacob OglesFebruary 3, 20253min1

state guard
He also wants further investments in the Florida National Guard's Camp Blanding training facilities.

A proposed budget from Gov. Ron DeSantis includes $62 million to equip the Florida State Guard.

DeSantis in 2022 announced a push to reinstate a Florida State Guard, and launched the force the following year.

“Since 2023, the Florida State Guard has proven to be an invaluable force augmenting manpower and providing important resources to impacted Floridians during disasters,” reads a budget memo in the Governor’s “Focus on Fiscal Responsibility” budget.

The $62 million would go toward equipment, including maritime vessels, essential vehicles, debris removal resources and training for rapid search and recovery efforts during and after natural disasters.

The Florida Legislature last year authorized expanding the force from 400 to 1,500 members, and DeSantis in his memo said the state needs to fund enough equipment to support a Guard of that size.

Importantly, DeSantis also wants to expand support for the Florida National Guard. He also included $7.2 million to pay for higher education for National Guardsman, along with $1.2 million in health insurance reimbursements.

“Florida National Guard recruitment and retention programs help provide a well-rounded force of soldiers that are supported not only in their National Guard duties but also in their careers,” the budget memo reads.

He also wants the state to invest $75 million as part of a multi-year investment in facilities at Camp Blanding, the National Guard’s joint training center in Clay County. On top of that, he wants $25 million for the first phase of a mission training complex there, including infantry battle courses and simulation courses. He wants some of that going toward barracks and facilities to support training of up to 5,000 guardsmen simultaneously.

The budget also includes $13 million for renovating and repairing other Florida National Guard facilities, including $5.5 million to revitalize and modernize all readiness centers in the state and $7.8 million for maintenance.

Jacob Ogles

One comment

  • ScienceBLVR

    February 3, 2025 at 11:31 am

    Millions more for war.. Dee is channeling his inner Sun Tzu, apparently.

    Reply

Categories