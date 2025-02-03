WalletHub study found Florida ranked 14th best state for driving

When it comes to driving and road challenges, many residents consider Florida a tricky place to get behind the wheel of a vehicle. But stacked up and compared to other states, the Sunshine State isn’t all that bad.

Florida landed in the top 15 best states in America for driving, according to a new ranking by WalletHub. The study released this year concluded that Florida is the 14th best state for driving in the United States, with a combined score of 61.03, according to the scale developed in the WalletHub study.

WalletHub researchers compared the 50 states using four essential factors: vehicle ownership and maintenance costs, traffic and infrastructure, vehicle safety and access, and maintenance.

Florida scored high on the element of access to vehicles and maintenance and was ranked second in the country in that category.

Despite the many tourists coming to Florida daily and the large number of vehicles on the streets of the state’s largest cities, the Sunshine State is pretty safe. Florida’s safety ranked eighth best in the country.

However, the same elements of tourists and big cities also lowered Florida’s ranking in traffic and infrastructure. Florida ranked as the 45th worst state in those areas. Florida also ranked pretty low in the cost of ownership and maintenance of vehicles, coming in at 32nd in America.

Kansas was ranked the best state to drive in America, scoring 65.92. It also ranked high in the cost of vehicle ownership and maintenance, as well as traffic and infrastructure, as it was ranked third and fifth, respectively. Kansas was ranked 33rd for safety and 32nd for access to vehicles and maintenance.

Idaho was ranked second best, with Indiana ranked third among the best states for driving.

Hawaii was ranked 50th for driving; Washington preceded that at 49th, and Montana at 48th.