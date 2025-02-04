Jared Moskowitz files bipartisan bill to consider ‘all options’ in countering a nuke-powered Iran

U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz wants America’s official line on a nuclear-powered Iran to be unequivocal.

“All options” should be on the table to counter that threat, the Parkland Democrat said. He’s now put that dictate into legislation with Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Lawler.

“Allowing Iran to maintain and build a nuclear program is an existential threat to the United States, and global stability. As the Iranian regime continues its dangerous attempts at nuclear expansion, leaders have to call this out for what it is: an unacceptable escalation in the Middle East and a national security threat against the United States and our allies,” said Moskowitz, who serves as the Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Oversight and Intelligence.

“(The) United States won’t stand for anything less and will consider all options to protect our national security. We must send a clear, bipartisan message that we stand with our ally Israel and that a continued nuclear program in Iran is an absolute nonstarter.”

Moskowitz and Lawler filed a resolution Tuesday to complement legislation a bipartisan trio of Senators — Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman and Republicans Katie Britt of Alabama and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina — introduced Friday.

The legislation:

— Affirms that Iran’s continued pursuit of nuclear weapons capability is a credible threat to the U.S. and an existential threat to Israel and other allies and partners in the Middle East.

— Asserts that “all options should be considered” in addressing the nuclear threat Iran poses.

— Demands that Iran “immediately cease engaging in any and all activity” that threatens the national security of the U.S., Israel and its allies, including enriching uranium, developing or possessing vehicles capable of carrying nukes, and developing or possessing a nuclear warhead.

Of note, the legislation makes clear that it does not do anything to authorize U.S. military force.

The twin House and Senate measures include an outline of Iran’s history of aggression toward the U.S. and its allies, its financial backing of the Hamas and Hezbollah terrorist groups and efforts to develop nuclear weapons.

The bills also note Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s support of the nation’s “Death to America” stance and assertion that Israel is a “cancerous growth” in need of destruction.

In December, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence published an assessment of Iran’s nuclear activity, concluding that the country’s enriched uranium stockpiles “are far greater than needed” for non-weapon uses. If Iran further enriched its uranium stockpile, the assessment said, it could “produce more than a dozen nuclear weapons.”

Later that month, France, Germany and the United Kingdom released a joint statement condemning “Iran’s latest steps” to expand its production of enriched uranium and “strongly” urging the nation to “immediately halt its nuclear escalation.”

Graham appeared Sunday on Fox News to discuss the Senate resolution. He said he approached Fetterman, whom he described as a “champion for the state of Israel,” to partner on the legislation.

“What this resolution does (is) it lays out the case against Iran’s nuclear ambition. (Israel Prime Minister) Bibi Netanyahu and the Israelis are going to have to make a decision relatively soon (on) what to do about the Iran nuclear program,” he said. “This is not an authorization to use force, but … America should support an effort by Israel if they decide to decimate the Iranian program. I think it’s a threat to mankind … and there’s an opportunity to hit the Iran nuclear program in a fashion I haven’t seen in decades.”