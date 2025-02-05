Jena Antonucci: Preserving Florida — an agricultural triumph

For decades, Florida has been home to world-class Thoroughbreds, breeders, and trainers, with champions emerging from local training centers to claim prestigious victories at Florida racing venues and on the national stage. Our industry embodies Florida’s agricultural roots and competitive spirit while generating $3.24 billion for our state’s economy, one-quarter of Florida’s $12.8 billion equine industry.

The dedication of family farms, the commitment to world-class training, and the deep stewardship of owners have shaped an industry so deeply synonymous with our state that Florida is home to the Horse Capital of the World®. Yet new legislation threatens to undermine the very foundation and, more importantly, the future of this historic industry. Florida cannot afford this risk.

House Bill 105 would strip Florida’s Thoroughbred racing permitholders of their obligation to offer live races, which would allow them to operate solely as gaming facilities. The proposed legislation is a direct assault on Florida’s Thoroughbred industry, an industry for which I am so grateful that has made dreams like mine possible. The bond between horse and trainer, the expertise passed down through generations, and the economic engine that supports communities and thousands of Florida families all hang in the balance.

My journey in horse racing was unconventional. Without inheriting a family tradition in the sport, I built my career from the ground up, driven by passion, perseverance, and a deep respect for the horses and the sport. Captivated from my first ride at age three, I began retraining retired Thoroughbreds as a teenager, unknowingly setting the stage for my future. With the support of valued mentors, I trained my first horse to victory at Tampa Bay Downs in 2010, and later made history in 2023 as the first woman to train a Triple Crown race winner when Arcangelo triumphed in the Grade 1 Belmont Stakes. His subsequent victory in the Grade 1 Travers Stakes made me just the second female trainer to win the race in its 154-year history.

These victories, and the environment that made them possible for me, spoke to Florida’s excellence in all aspects of horse racing — from nurturing a championship bloodline to helping horses uncover their full potential. Many of the world’s finest Thoroughbreds are bred, raised, nurtured, and trained here in Florida, with up to three-quarters of all U.S. juvenile racehorses beginning their journey in Marion County.

As one of Florida’s highest-value races, Gulfstream Park’s Florida Derby serves as a crucial stepping-stone on the road to the legendary Kentucky Derby, showcasing the quality of our homegrown talent and serving as a destination for out-of-state hopefuls. Yet if HB 105 passes, we risk losing these premier opportunities to states that continue to support their racing industries. Without the requirement to hold live races, Florida could lose the jobs, tourism, and irreplaceable pieces of our state’s culture that come with Florida’s storied race tracks.

This industry is about so much more than race day. It’s about the thousands of early mornings on farms where foals take their first steps, the tireless dedication of trainers and their teams who prioritize the safety and well-being of their horses, hundreds of thousands of greenspace acres, and the deep-rooted pride of communities that rally behind their local champions. It’s about the small businesses, veterinarians, feed suppliers, and farmworkers who make up the ecosystem that supports these beautiful animals. It’s about the therapeutic programs that connect retired racehorses with veterans and children, demonstrating the profound impact horses have beyond the track.

Decoupling live racing from gaming threatens a beloved sport and an entire way of life. When we distance ourselves from live racing, we further distance ourselves from the agricultural roots that have made Florida a powerhouse. The damage, both economic and cultural, would be irreversible.

HB 105 will dismantle Florida’s Thoroughbred industry. As someone who has dedicated my life to these animals and this industry, I urge lawmakers to recognize what’s at stake.

Jena Antonucci, a Florida native, is a Thoroughbred horse trainer based in Ocala. She made history as the first woman to train a winner of an American Triple Crown race, with Arcangelo’s victory in the 2023 Grade 1 Belmont Stakes.