February 5, 2025
Florida Dems unveil modest ‘Take Back Local’ slate for Palm Beach, Pinellas counties

Jesse Scheckner February 5, 2025

Michael Hensley Jackie Riley Marlene Shaw Dom Vargas FDP Take Back Local
Each will receive grassroots organizing and fundraising support from the state party.

The Florida Democratic Party (FDP) has announced the candidates it’s supporting through its regular “Take Back Local” program in four March 11 municipal elections across Palm Beach and Pinellas counties.

Two of the four candidates are incumbents, so they’re not really “taking back” anything, though FDP spokesperson Matt Dailey said the program’s name isn’t exactly literal.

FDP Chair Nikki Fried said in a statement that each candidate “has what it takes to win elections.”

“The Florida Democratic Party is focused on making gains at the local level in 2025,” she said, “and we’re proud to invest in their success as we build a brighter future for Florida Democrats.”

The new “Take Back Local” candidates — selected through a “rigorous application and vetting process,” an FDP press note said — will receive grassroots organizing and fundraising support from the state party.

They include:

— Lake Park Commissioner Michael Hensley, one of four incumbents on the Town Commission — including Vice Mayor Kimberly Glas-Castro and Commissioners Mary Beth Taylor and Judith Thomas — running to keep their seats. Two challengers, John Linden and Michael O’Rourke, are also running. The four candidates who score the most votes will take (or hold) their seats on the Town Council.

— Coconut Creek Commissioner Jackie Railey, who faces one challenger, no-party candidate Philippa Sklaar. Races for the Commission’s District C and E seats are also up for grabs.

Marlene Shaw, who is running for the Gulfport City Council’s Ward 2 seat. She’s one of two candidates, the other being Byron Chalfont, challenging incumbent Council member Christine Brown.

Dom Vargas, who is running for the District 3 seat on the Boynton Beach Commission. Standing in his way is incumbent Republican Commissioner Thomas Turkin.

Boynton Beach, Coconut Creek and Lake Park are in Palm Beach County. Gulfport is in Pinellas County.

The deadline to register to vote in the March 11 elections is Feb. 10. Voters wishing to cast their ballots by mail must register by Feb. 27.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

