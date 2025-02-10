Legislators float ‘Lucy’s Law’ to ramp up penalties for reckless boaters, increase safety training

Republican Reps. Vicki Lopez and Vanessa Oliver are pushing legislation to make it safer to enjoy Florida’s waterways.

The measure (HB 289) would strengthen penalties for those operating boats recklessly or under the influence. It would also require safety training for all boaters.

“For Floridians, boating is more than just a pastime — it’s a way of life. But with that privilege comes a serious responsibility,” Oliver said in a statement announcing the legislation. “Too many lives are lost each year due to preventable boating accidents, and it’s time for action.”

The legislation is being dubbed “Lucy’s Law,” named after 17-year-old Luciana Fernandez, who died during a September 2022 boat crash that left other passengers injured, including 18-year-old Katerina Puig, who is now permanently disabled.

George Pino is facing homicide charges after operating a boat, where Fernandez, Puig and others were on board, when it violently struck a channel marker. Puig refused a breathalyzer at the time.

“No parent should have to endure the pain of losing a child — especially in a preventable accident. Our family is living proof of what happens when our laws fail to keep up with the times,” read a statement from the Fernandez family.

“It is too late to save Lucy, but it is not too late to protect the next child and family from experiencing this same heartbreak. We are grateful to Representatives Oliver and Lopez for spearheading this effort, and we are honored this bill carries our Lucy’s name.”

The legislation would make accidents in which property damage is involved a first-degree misdemeanor, up from second degree. If someone is hurt, but it’s not a serious bodily injury, prosecutors can charge a third-degree felony. In the event of a serious bodily injury, it’s a second-degree felony, up from a third-degree felony. And accidents involving death would be punishable as first-degree felonies.

Additionally, if a person is found to be boating under the influence or operating recklessly, their license “shall be suspended until all orders of the court have been satisfied.”

Lawmakers say the upcoming Legislative Session is the time to make these changes.

“I am proud to sponsor Lucy’s law,” Lopez said. “This legislation strengthens training requirements to ensure that every boater has the knowledge and skills needed to navigate our waters safely. By making these simple but crucial changes, we can save lives like Lucy’s and protect the memories Floridians make on the water.”