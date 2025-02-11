4 FEMA employees are fired over payments to reimburse New York City for hotel costs for migrants

Four federal employees were fired Tuesday over payments to reimburse New York City for hotel costs for migrants, Department of Homeland Security officials said.
The workers are accused of circumventing leadership to make the transactions, which have been standard for years through a program that helps with costs to care for a surge in migration. But officials did not give details on how the four had violated any policies.
On Monday, President Donald Trump’s aide Elon Musk posted on X that his team had discovered payments used to house migrants in “luxury hotels” with money intended for disaster relief. Musk blasted the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which is part of Homeland Security, and called the payments “gross insubordination.”
FEMA’s Acting Administrator, Cameron Hamilton, later said the payments were suspended and the employees who authorized them would be held accountable.
The terminated employees were FEMA’s Chief Financial Officer, two program analysts and a grant specialist, a Homeland Security statement said.
The employees made “egregious payments for luxury NYC hotels for migrants,” the statement said. “DHS will not sit idly and allow deep state activists to undermine the will and safety of the American people.”
The statement gave no other details, and officials didn’t reply to emails seeking further comment.
Information from New York City indicated that money it has received to care for migrants was appropriated by Congress and allocated to the city last year by FEMA. The city has never paid luxury rates for hotels, spokeswoman Liz Garcia said.
The money comes from Congress and is specifically for Customs and Border Protection, which also is part of Homeland Security. FEMA administers the payments.
The money is separate from the disaster relief fund, which is FEMA’s main funding stream to help people and governments affected by disasters.
The Shelter and Services Program has become a flashpoint for criticism by Republicans, who incorrectly claim it’s taking money from people hit by hurricanes or floods.
The firings come as Trump’s Republican administration ratchets up pressure on FEMA, suggesting it should be disbanded and money should be given directly to states to handle disasters.
___
Republished with permission of The Associated Press.
5 comments
Dennis Andrew Ball
February 11, 2025 at 6:08 pm
If in fact FEMA officials are scoundrring taxpayers resources spent away for Dusaster Relief Resources, that’s a huge violation of the department’ mandatory ed and charter. It is the State Governors right to administer disaster relief; not FEMA. They are to provide the resources to assist the State Govetnors and their emergency management staffs. Sounds the firings are justified for failure to follow policy.
Michael K
February 11, 2025 at 6:11 pm
From the NYT:
“The firings capped a startling chain of events that began on Monday with an early-morning social media post by Elon Musk who claimed, misleadingly, that FEMA had recently sent $59 million meant for disaster relief to New York City to pay for “high end hotels” for migrants, and who called the expenditure unlawful.
New York City officials raced to clarify that the federal money had been properly allocated by FEMA under President Joseph R. Biden Jr. last year, adding that it was not a disaster relief grant and had not been spent on luxury hotels.”
In other words, like the president he now owns, Musk is a constant liar.
JD
February 11, 2025 at 7:03 pm
“In other words, like the president he now owns, Musk is a constant liar.”
I was just thinking this today as well.
Just remember, thinking Musk is for free speech is like thinking the stripper likes you.
#muskisatool
Earl Pitts American
February 11, 2025 at 7:00 pm
Good Evening America,
These 4 FEMA employees were fired for Breaking The Law.
The increadably Beautiful Pam Bondy will have something MUCH MORE SERIOUS for their bosses and on up the line of Responsability to the very top of FEMA.
WELCOME TO MAGA COUNTRY WHERE DOOK 4 BRAINS LEFTISM WILL NOT BE TOLERATED!!!!
Thank you America,
You Sage Patriots may all Relax Your Sphinctets secure in the knowledge that “Guilty Dooks Are Gonna Pay Dearly”
Earl Pitts American
JD
February 11, 2025 at 7:04 pm
And don’t forget Shitt’s lies in this too.
#earlshittsisatool