Danny Burgess calls for stronger safeguards against foreign influence

A new measure would allow enhanced security to protect Florida’s political processes and elections from foreign interests.

Zephyrhills Republican Sen. Danny Burgess filed the bill (SB 766) which would ensure transparency and accountability for agents and organizations associated with foreign nations that engage in political activities within Florida.

A foreign principal is defined as the government of a foreign country; a political party or member of a political party outside of the U.S.; an organization or business entity that is organized under laws in a foreign country that has its primary place of business located there; or a person who is not a U.S. citizen or national and has not been lawfully admitted into the U.S. for permanent residency.

Foreign-supported political organizations are defined as organizations that receive funds from foreign principals and engage in political activities that intend on influencing public officials, government policy, elections, or public opinion.

Within the bill, an agent of a foreign principal is defined as a person who acts as an agent, employee, representative, or servant at the request or under the control of a foreign principal, and who engages in political activity.

The bill would require these agents or organizations to register with the Division of Elections within 10 days of becoming an agent, and the division would be responsible for creating registration forms.

Agents must provide the public and authorities with detailed information about their connections, funding sources, activities, and would be required to periodically update their registration information.

Foreign-supported political organizations would be required to register with the division by January 1, 2026, and include all available information on the organization’s officers, payments they have received, and their political activities.

The bill aims to help safeguard the integrity of political processes and prevent the influence of foreign entities, in particular, those considered hostile. Foreign entities considered hostile include the People’s Republic of China, the Russian Federation, the People’s Republic of North Korea, and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Penalties would further be put in place for non-compliance and to deter attempts at influencing local policies.

This would include a fine of up to $500 per violation for any breach; a fine of $2,000 per violation for repeat or willful violations; and a $10,000 fine per violation and a potential temporary or permanent ban from future registration for repeat violations involving a hostile foreign principal.

If passed, the bill would take effect July 1.