February 18, 2025
Jose Alvarez wants new tax credits to convert hotels into homes

Andrew Powell

hotels
Alvarez wants new tax credits implemented that would help facilitate the conversions of hotels into residential units.

A proposed tax credit aims to facilitate the transformation of hotels into residential housing.

Kissimmee Democrat Rep. Jose Alvarez filed the bill (HB 685) that would create the Hotel-to-Home Tax Credit Program. The program would be allocated to designated projects by the Florida Housing Finance Corporation (HFC) to support the redevelopment of hotels into residential units.

The HFC would determine if a project qualifies for the tax credit, which the bill defines as a project to redevelop a structure initially developed as a hotel into residential housing. It would further establish procedures necessary for properly allocating and distributing tax credits and give the power to allocate them.

HFC would be responsible for adopting allocation procedures to ensure that tax credits are used fairly, and the board of directors would administer the procedures.

Considerations would need to be made regarding the application’s timelines, the location of the proposed project, and the relative need for housing in the area. The project’s economic feasibility, the applicant’s ability to complete it within the calendar year for which the tax credit is sought, and the speed at which the converted residential housing would be occupied would also need to be considered.

Furthermore, HFC would be required to prepare an annual plan that would need to be approved by the Governor and would contain general guidelines for tax credit allocations.

The tax credit allocated to a designated project may be subject to transfer by the recipient; however, tax credits can only be transferred once. The Department of Revenue would be responsible for adopting rules to facilitate this.

Taxpayers who want to benefit from the program must submit applications that include project details. The HFC may request additional information as needed.

Applicants could claim a tax credit of up to 9% of the project’s total cost, applied annually for five years. The maximum credit would help to ensure the project remains financially feasible.

If passed, the bill would come into effect July 1.

Andrew Powell

Andrew Powell is a 10-year veteran in the media, having a successful career that has ranged from politics to sports to entertainment. However, Andrew has a special love for Florida politics and anything Sunshine State, which has brought him to this point in his career. Powell's work has been featured in many publications including The Center Square covering Florida legislative sessions, The Daily Caller covering sports, and Independent Journal Review covering news and politics. You can reach Andrew at [email protected].

