Donald Trump taps Ron DeSantis for bipartisan Council of Governors

Florida’s Governor is one of several new faces on the presidentially appointed Council of Governors.

President Donald Trump announced that Gov. Ron DeSantis is part of a wave of picks to the “bipartisan group of state leaders tasked with strengthening state-federal partnerships on key national security, disaster response, and military coordination issues.”

Trump also appointed Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin and North Carolina Democrat Gov. Josh Stein as Co-Chairs.

New regular members include Republican Govs. Brian Kemp of Georgia, Jeff Landry of Louisiana and Henry McMaster of South Carolina.

Additionally, Trump empaneled Democratic Govs. Kathy Hochul of New York, Wes Moore of Maryland, Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan.

“The Council consists of ten governors appointed to two-year terms by the President — five from each party — with two governors serving as co-chairs. The Executive Order specifically names a number of federal participants in the Council, including the Secretaries of Defense and Homeland Security, the President’s Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Advisor, the Commander of U.S. Northern Command and the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, among others,” notes the official organization webpage.

DeSantis will be in Washington, D.C., on Friday, where he has said that he intends to press the Trump administration on a variety of issues. These include the Atlantic red snapper season, relocating NASA to Florida, federal block grant funding of Everglades restoration projects, changing guidelines for college accreditation and importing pharmaceuticals from Canada.