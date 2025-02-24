Darryl Rouson proposes student conflict resolution pilot program

A new pilot program could soon be implemented to help young students master better ways to manage conflicts with teachers, peers and parents.

St. Petersburg Democratic Sen. Darryl Rouson filed a bill (SB 1014) to establish the Youth Conflict Resolution and Peer Mediation Pilot Program, which would aim to reduce juvenile violence in schools by equipping students with conflict resolution skills.

Violence in schools has been a persistent issue in Florida. In September 2024, reports showed that several students, some as young as 11, had been arrested and charged with making threats of violence, including posting online that they would conduct mass shootings at their respective schools. Another 13-year-old student was caught with a loaded handgun in his backpack.

The bill states that the Legislature intends to improve student success and well-being by engaging and supporting parents and community organizations in their efforts to have a positive impact on student learning and development.

The pilot program would be part of the Community School Grant Program, and would be implemented for three school years, starting no later than the 2026-27 school year.

The program would involve the Center for Community Schools at the University of Central Florida, which would work alongside the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) to develop, implement and monitor the effectiveness of specific curriculum at selected schools that have high rates of juvenile violence.

Schools would be required to integrate the curriculum into lesson plans and to provide training that would include community partners who interact with the students at the school where possible. Schools would also be required to provide data, and complete pre-pilot and post-pilot program surveys created by the center that would be completed by students, teachers and parents.

The center would be responsible for monitoring the program’s implementation, collect all relevant data and provide periodic updates. After the program ends, a comprehensive report would be submitted to the FDOE, including any recommendations for broader curriculum adoption.

The report would also need to include the number of students enrolled in the participating schools, the rates of student discipline and juvenile violence in the selected schools before the pilot program, and results of the surveys.

If passed, the bill would come into effect upon becoming a law and would expire after the final report is submitted.