Personnel note: Lena Juarez named President of Floridians for Better Transportation

Veteran lobbyist Lena Juarez has been named President of Floridians for Better Transportation (FBT).

For more than 25 years, Juarez has operated a successful government consulting practice, JEJ & Associates, and will continue to lead the firm while taking the helm at FBT.

Juarez succeeds Sally Patrenos, who is retiring after eight years leading FBT.

“Florida’s population is growing every day, and it’s more important than ever that we have a transportation industry that can meet the state’s growing demands,” Juarez said. “From roads, bridges, and transit/rail, to seaports, spaceports, airports and trucks, Florida’s transportation industry keeps our state moving forward. I’m excited to get to work leading this organization.”

FBT Board Chair Sia Kush added, “On behalf of our board, we would like to thank Sally for her near decade of distinguished service to our organization and the broader industry and wish her all the best. We’re also very excited to have Lena join our leadership team and look forward to continued growth in our advocacy for the industry through her efforts.”

FBT is a statewide business and transportation association dedicated to advocating for multimodal transportation funding and making transportation safer and more efficient in Florida. It supports all modes of transportation across the state and serves as an advocate and conduit on its members’ behalf with the Legislature.

Established in 1988, the advocacy group is a leader in promoting sufficient and sustainable transportation funding, efficient mobility for residents, visitors and commerce, and for safe and reliable infrastructure to support a dynamic economy.