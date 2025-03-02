FWC officially agrees to change all state documents and references to Gulf of America

Since President Donald Trump signed an executive order declaring that the body of water formerly known as the Gulf of Mexico will now be called the Gulf of America, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is officially following suit.

FWC officials announced that the agency will rename the body of water to Gulf of America “in all Commission materials, documents, and rules set forth” in the state’s official maps, forms, and resources.

FWC Executive Director Roger Young stated that the agency must follow the President’s orders.

“As a vital resource for the State of Florida and its citizens, providing both recreational and economic opportunities through fishing, boating, tourism, and other outdoor pursuits, the Gulf of America plays a significant role in our nation’s and state’s economy and leisure activities,” said Young.

One of Trump’s first official actions after taking the oath of office on January 20 was to stipulate that the Gulf of Mexico would henceforth be renamed the Gulf of America. This move was not without controversy.

The Associated Press, one of the world’s leading news agencies, has refused to use the new name. This decision, which affects the materials used by Florida Politics, led Trump to retaliate by barring the news outlet from the White House press pool.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has threatened to file a civil suit against Google, the internet search engine and map service, over the name change of the body of water.

Young emphasized that the FWC has multiple services and functions related to what is now the Gulf of America, which runs along Florida’s entire West Coast.

The Division of Marine Fisheries monitors and conducts numerous marine management projects in the Gulf of America.

The Fish and Wildlife Research Institute serves as the primary research agency for that area.

Additionally, the FWC Division of Law Enforcement patrols thousands of miles of waterways in the Gulf, including the Boating and Waterways section within that division.