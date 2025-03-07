Despite earlier promises, Donald Trump may have just killed Rick Scott’s ‘Lock the Clock’ push

With Americans set to “spring forward” once again, President Donald Trump says he’s not likely to push for changes in the ever-frustrating ritual.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott has sought for years to bring an end to daylight saving time. He seemed to have an ally in Trump, who said just before taking office that the GOP would “use its best efforts to eliminate Daylight Saving Time,” which is “inconvenient, and very costly to our Nation.”

But now in office, Trump says ending the clock-changing custom would waste his political capital.

“It’s a 50/50 issue, and if something is a 50/50 issue, it’s hard to get excited about it,” Trump told media, as reported by The Hill. “I assume people would like to have more light later, but some people want to have more light earlier because they don’t want to take their kids to school in the dark.”

As he has since entering the Senate, Scott ran back the Sunshine Protection Act this year, which would have made daylight saving time the standard.

He said Americans “are sick and tired of changing their clocks twice a year — it’s an unnecessary, decades-old practice that’s more of an annoyance to families than benefit to them.”

Trump reads citizens’ mood differently.

“It’s something I can do, but a lot of people like it one way. A lot of people like it the other way,” Trump added. “It’s very even. And usually I find when that’s the case, what else do we have to do?”

In January, Scott said he was “excited to have President Trump back in the White House and fully on board to LOCK THE CLOCK so we can get this good bill passed and make this common-sense change that will simplify and benefit the lives of American families.”

But Trump apparently has reversed course to the detriment of a long-standing Scott priority.