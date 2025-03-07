March 7, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Despite earlier promises, Donald Trump may have just killed Rick Scott’s ‘Lock the Clock’ push
Donald Trump and Rick Scott are doing very well in Florida polls.

A.G. GancarskiMarch 7, 20253min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Lucy’s Law to increase boater safety, crack down on reckless boaters, clears first committee

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Dennis Gagnon: Florida’s insurance crossroads — a warning we can’t ignore

2026Headlines

Byron Donalds will hold fundraiser at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club

Scott Trump
Time isn't on the Senator's side as the President reverses course.

With Americans set to “spring forward” once again, President Donald Trump says he’s not likely to push for changes in the ever-frustrating ritual.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott has sought for years to bring an end to daylight saving time. He seemed to have an ally in Trump, who said just before taking office that the GOP would “use its best efforts to eliminate Daylight Saving Time,” which is “inconvenient, and very costly to our Nation.”

But now in office, Trump says ending the clock-changing custom would waste his political capital.

“It’s a 50/50 issue, and if something is a 50/50 issue, it’s hard to get excited about it,” Trump told media, as reported by The Hill. “I assume people would like to have more light later, but some people want to have more light earlier because they don’t want to take their kids to school in the dark.”

As he has since entering the Senate, Scott ran back the Sunshine Protection Act this year, which would have made daylight saving time the standard.

He said Americans “are sick and tired of changing their clocks twice a year — it’s an unnecessary, decades-old practice that’s more of an annoyance to families than benefit to them.”

Trump reads citizens’ mood differently.

“It’s something I can do, but a lot of people like it one way. A lot of people like it the other way,” Trump added. “It’s very even. And usually I find when that’s the case, what else do we have to do?”

In January, Scott said he was “excited to have President Trump back in the White House and fully on board to LOCK THE CLOCK so we can get this good bill passed and make this common-sense change that will simplify and benefit the lives of American families.”

But Trump apparently has reversed course to the detriment of a long-standing Scott priority.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousConsumer advocates, doctors: Medical malpractice eligibility expansion could limit patient access, increase costs

next‘A strong defender of our rights and liberties’: Joel Rudman backs Hayden Hudson for HD 3

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories