March 14, 2025
Ron DeSantis says MLB commish wants Rays to stay in Tampa area
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 3/4/25-Gov. Ron DeSantis talks with the media after giving the State of the State speech on the opening day of the 2025 Legislative Session, Tuesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee.

A.G. Gancarski March 14, 2025

FLAPOL030425CH075
Doubt looms over the franchise's future.

Florida’s Governor says MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred wants to keep baseball in the Tampa Bay market amid uncertainty about the franchise’s future.

The Rays’ status is in some doubt. A stadium deal with St. Petersburg has fallen through, and the team will play at Tampa’s Steinbrenner Field this season as repairs continue on Tropicana Field’s roof.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said he had spoken to Manfred, who has given him “assurances” that “there is no way they want to leave Florida.”

“They’re committed to it working here because we have the fastest growing state. We have all the stuff going,” DeSantis said, adding that potential relocation of the Tampa Bay Rayswould not be a good look for Major League Baseball.”

Meanwhile, investors want to purchase the Rays. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch seemingly is receptive to new ownership, saying he wants a “collaborative and community focused baseball partner” this week.

DeSantis said Friday he is “just hoping that it works out for the folks here in the Tampa Bay area,” noting that the franchise has necessary ingredients for success.

This is one of the most fastest growing markets in the country. It’s already a massive market. There is no way that it can’t be successful. And they’ve made really good baseball decisions over the years compared to some of these other teams that have had more bloated payrolls,” he said.

That said, DeSantis acknowledges that while “with really significant financial challenges, they’ve still been able to produce a good product and compete in a very difficult division … the fan (interest) and the attendance really hasn’t been there.”

___

Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics contributed to this report.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

