Ron DeSantis says MLB commish wants Rays to stay in Tampa area

Florida’s Governor says MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred wants to keep baseball in the Tampa Bay market amid uncertainty about the franchise’s future.

The Rays’ status is in some doubt. A stadium deal with St. Petersburg has fallen through, and the team will play at Tampa’s Steinbrenner Field this season as repairs continue on Tropicana Field’s roof.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said he had spoken to Manfred, who has given him “assurances” that “there is no way they want to leave Florida.”

“They’re committed to it working here because we have the fastest growing state. We have all the stuff going,” DeSantis said, adding that potential relocation of the Tampa Bay Rays “would not be a good look for Major League Baseball.”

Meanwhile, investors want to purchase the Rays. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch seemingly is receptive to new ownership, saying he wants a “collaborative and community focused baseball partner” this week.

DeSantis said Friday he is “just hoping that it works out for the folks here in the Tampa Bay area,” noting that the franchise has necessary ingredients for success.

“This is one of the most fastest growing markets in the country. It’s already a massive market. There is no way that it can’t be successful. And they’ve made really good baseball decisions over the years compared to some of these other teams that have had more bloated payrolls,” he said.

That said, DeSantis acknowledges that while “with really significant financial challenges, they’ve still been able to produce a good product and compete in a very difficult division … the fan (interest) and the attendance really hasn’t been there.”

Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics contributed to this report.