Don Gaetz’s affordable housing bill advances through committee

A Senate panel advanced an affordable housing bill that would allow homeowners to build accessory dwelling units on their primary property, in hopes of tackling the housing crisis in Florida.

Pensacola Republican Sen. Don Gaetz introduced the measure (SB 184). The committee adopted an amendment that clarified that accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, cannot be used as short-term rentals for less than 30 days, while allowing manufactured homes to be used as ADUs as long as they meet requirements.

“It’s styled as an affordable housing bill, but it could also be used as a private property rights bill,” Gaetz told members of the Senate Appropriations Committee on Transportation, Tourism, and Economic Development.

“Through the Live Local Act, the state has taken significant steps to address the affordable housing and workforce housing needs. This bill takes another step. As an affirmation of property rights, this bill requires local governments to allow accessory dwelling units or ADUs in any areas zoned for single family residential use but does not apply and specifically exempts planned unit developments or master planned communities.”

Gaetz explained that an ADU is a smaller, independent and fully functioning house that would be located on the same lot as a standalone home. Local governments would be restricted from imposing additional parking restrictions or denying a homestead exemption on the portion of property that is maintained as a permanent residence by the owner.

The bill further allows a density bonus incentive in current law to apply to housing that’s affordable for military families receiving the basic housing allowance.

“ADUs increase workforce housing because ADUs cost less to build, they cost less to rent, and they’re often located in urban areas where workers need to live in order to be close to their jobs,” Gaetz added.

Orlando Democratic Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith supported the bill’s passage after the amendment clarified that ADUs would not be able to be used as vacation rentals. He noted that the legislation does a lot to address Florida’s housing shortage.

“We have a real affordable housing crisis in the state of Florida, and a big part of that crisis has everything to do with supply, or lack of supply,” Smith said. “Bringing in these ADUs to help add to the housing supply is a great idea that should be encouraged. Initially when I read the bill, I had questions on potential mischief around vacation rentals, but your amendment mostly addressed that question.”

Smith added that the bill would make other dwellings available if people are better able to get ADUs installed on their properties.

“I applaud you for bringing this forward, I think we should be doing everything we can to increase the housing supply that we have in the state of Florida,” Smith said. “Ultimately at the end of the day, you are making an additional available unit that any person would be able to occupy, and in theory, open up other available units that are being used.”

St. Petersburg Republican Sen. Nick DiCeglie, the committee Chair, praised the bill.

“I want to thank you for bringing this bill forward,” DiCeglie said.” I represent Pinellas County which is the most densely populated county in our state, there are 24 municipalities in Pinellas, it becomes very difficult to get all of them on the same page when it comes to housing, when it comes to affordable housing, so I commend you on your leadership on this bill as well.”

The bill passed unanimously and will now move on to the Senate Committee on Rules.