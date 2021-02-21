Donald Trump to speak at CPAC’s Orlando conference

Donald Trump will be making his first post-presidential appearance at a conservative gathering in Orlando next weekend.

Ian Walters, spokesman for the American Conservative Union, confirmed that Trump will be speaking at the group’s annual Conservative Political Action Conference at the Hyatt Regency Orlando adjacent to the Orange County Convention Center next Sunday.

Trump is expected to use the speech to talk about the future of the Republican Party and the conservative moment, as well as to criticize President Joe Biden’s efforts to undo his immigration policies, according to a person who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the plans.

In addition to a slew of former Trump officials and others who represent his wing in the GOP, the conference will be well represented by Floridians, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Rick Scott, Reps. Matt Gaetz and Greg Steube, and former Florida Secretary of State Pam Bondi.

The “America Uncanceled” conference starts Thursday and runs through next Sunday, with Trump making the closing speech. Sessions range from “Why the Left Hates the Bill of Rights … and We Love it”, to “Big Tech is For Sale and China and Russia are Buying”, to “Who’s Really Running the Biden Administration?”, to “Did Your Vote Count? Ask the Experts”, to “Tough Love: An Assessment of the Republican Party.” Tickets start at $330 and run as high as as $7,500.

Trump has been keeping a relatively low profile since he retired from the White House to Palm Beach in January, but reemerged last week to conduct a series of phone-in interviews to commemorate the death of conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh.

Trump has a long history with CPAC, which played a key role in his emergence as a political force. Other speakers are set to include Sens. Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton, James Lankford, and Cynthia Lummi; a number of other U.S. representatives including Colorado firebrand Lauren Boebert; South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem; former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson; former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee; former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders; and Donald Trump Jr. ____ Republished with permission from The Associated Press. The Florida Politics staff contributed to this report.