Wild turkey: A different twist on a Thanksgiving favorite

Thanksgiving is a favorite holiday for all who cherish its traditions involving friends, family and food.

Some love preparing dishes from recipes that have been passed down through the generations. Others enjoy experimenting with new flavors.

The newest culinary trend is using organic ingredients, and serving wild turkey for Thanksgiving is a delicious, clean-eating option.

“Florida’s abundant wild turkey populations can provide the ultimate locally sourced, organic Thanksgiving feast when knowledge, skill and good fortune come together for a successful hunt,” said Chef Justin Timineri, executive chef and culinary ambassador for the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

“We’ve developed several mouthwatering wild turkey recipes for the big day and ways to serve leftovers using a variety of Fresh from Florida products.”

Wild turkey is a tasty and versatile protein. Fresh from Florida chefs adapted several recipes to use wild turkey ranging from Tikka Masala, an Indian dish traditionally served with chicken, to wild turkey quesadillas and wild turkey cottage pie (a take on shepherd’s pie).

Because wild turkey meat is low in fat, techniques for cooking them differ from domestic birds, and the Fresh from Florida chefs provide recipes and tips on how to prepare tender, juicy meals.

The Sunshine State is home to robust populations of two wild turkey subspecies: The eastern and the Osceola wild turkey.

Florida is unique because the Osceola subspecies lives nowhere else in the world but on the state’s peninsula.

“Turkey hunting in Florida is a chance to experience the outdoors in a very special way,” said Roger Shields, wild turkey program coordinator for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

“However, wild turkeys are extremely wary and possess sharp eyesight and excellent hearing so hunting them is a challenge.”

The FWC uses scientifically proven wildlife management strategies and professional expertise to meet conservation objectives and perpetuate sustainable turkey hunting opportunities.

You can learn more about wild turkeys, including their behavior, habitat needs, and where they live in Florida at MyFWC.com. Photos, video, and recipes are here.

__

Tammy Sapp is the communications and marketing manager for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Main photo by Andy Wraithmell.