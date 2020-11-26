Connect with us

APolitical Headlines

Only you can prevent Thanksgiving fires

APolitical Headlines

Wild turkey: A different twist on a Thanksgiving favorite

APolitical

Only you can prevent Thanksgiving fires

“Each of us can take a proactive role in wildfire safety.”

on

With Thanksgiving here, the Florida Forest Service is preparing all Floridians with fire safety tips so everyone can enjoy their meals without needing a fire extinguisher.

The Florida Forest Service manages more than 1 million acres of state forests and is responsible for protecting homes and forests from the effects of wildfires. Since January, it has responded to nearly 2,000 wildfires that have spread across 90,000 acres. 

The Florida Forest Service recommends residents remove any debris from their roofs and yards in order to remove any possible outcome of a fire spreading through the woods. 

Nikki Fried also recommends Floridians be safely prepared for their Thanksgiving cookouts. 

“Whether frying a turkey or grilling for a big game, we are encouraging all residents and visitors to be vigilant as they gather outdoors with friends and family this Thanksgiving,” Fried said. 

Jim Karels, Director of the Florida Forest Service, wants to make sure everyone is well aware of how to prevent fires from occurring. 

“Each of us can take a proactive role in wildfire safety,” Karels said. “With a few simple preventative steps, we can all enjoy a safe Thanksgiving holiday.”

Some additional tips for preventing fires during the holidays include keeping the area clean, never leaving a fire unattended, keeping children and pets away from the grill or fryer, and making sure the grill or fryer are at least 10 feet away from the home and away from any trees.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises and is the publisher of some of Florida’s most influential new media websites, including Florida Politics and Orlando Rising and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Schorsch is also publisher of INFLUENCE Magazine. For several years, Peter's blog was ranked by the Washington Post as the best state-based blog in Florida. In addition to his publishing efforts, Peter is a political consultant to several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Sign up for exclusive text updates on the 2021 Legislative Session and state government here