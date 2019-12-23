Last Call for 12.23.19 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order last week giving state employees Christmas Eve off has put Florida’s state government seemingly in line with most cities and counties throughout the Sunshine State. President Donald Trump also gave most federal employees the day off, in an executive order signed last week.

Increasingly, Christmas Eve is becoming part of the Christmas holiday, though it’s still a city-by-city, county-by-county and government-by-government decision, with no uniformity (at least yet). A sampling of counties and cities finds most are closed Tuesday, providing a day off for most employees considered “nonessential.”

For a majority of cities and counties, even that is a little vague. Like the state, they define each nonessential service independently and a little broadly; the same rules don’t necessarily apply to contractors, either.

So, no, you probably shouldn’t try to pull that permit Tuesday. Yes, you should probably put your trash out if Tuesday is your day, particularly if your city or county contracts out the collection to private hauling companies. No, you shouldn’t try to get a new driver’s license. Yes, the police and firefighters will show up if you need them.

But emphatic declarations by DeSantis and Trump for the day off is likely to accelerate the trend. Here’s expecting Christmas Eve 2020 will be assumed to be a holiday for government employees.

Unless someone says otherwise.

“The way that the process unfolded, there were missteps, and the public’s view is just eroded. I see that. I feel that. I hear that, and it’s time to stop it.” — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, asking the JEA Board to end private sale discussions.

The deadline to apply for two open Florida Supreme Court seats is at 6 p.m. The seats are available due to the appointment of former justices Robert Luck and Barbara Lagoa to federal judgeships.