Miami Young Republicans ready for annual toy drive

An annual toy drive hosted by the Miami Young Republicans will take place Wednesday night in Coral Gables.

The group’s “Ugly Sweater & Karaoke Christmas Party” doubles as a toy drive for children at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital. This year’s event will take place at Open Stage Club, at 2325 Galiano St. It will run from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.

“Members that bring a new unwrapped toy will get their first round of beer on us,” reads an advertisement for the event. “Last year we collected hundreds of toys and this year it will be even bigger!”

Several local politicians are slated to appear at the Wednesday night gathering, according to the Miami Young Republicans.

The list includes Miami-Dade County Commissioner Esteban Bovo, who represents District 13. Bovo is also one of eight candidates running to be the next Mayor of Miami-Dade County.

From Hialeah, City Council President Paul Hernandez and Vice President Oscar De La Rosa are also billed to appear. They will be joined West Miami Commissioner Eric Diaz-Padron and Sweetwater Commissioner David Borrero.

Borrero is also seeking higher office, as he competes to replace state Rep. Ana Maria Rodriguez in House District 105.

Earlier this year, the Miami Young Republicans hosted a reception featuring Brad Parscale, who is serving as the campaign manager for President Donald Trump‘s 2020 campaign. The group is also looking to engage Hispanic and young voters in the area as a way to back Trump’s bid to repeat his 2016 victory here in Florida.