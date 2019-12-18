Connect with us

Vern Buchanan spoke against impeaching President Donald Trump.

Federal

Vern Buchanan calls impeachment an attempt to avoid Donald Trump reelection

“This political vendetta is an abuse of the impeachment process.”

on

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan spoke on the House floor Wednesday against impeaching President Donald Trump.

“I will vote today against both articles of impeachment because they are without merit and set a dangerous precedent for our country,” Buchanan said. “This political vendetta is an abuse of the impeachment process and would subvert the votes of 63 million Americans.”

The Sarasota Republican, who co-chairs Florida’s Congressional Delegation, has voiced some skepticism about the impeachment inquiry from the start.

He has asserted Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi did not want to go forward with impeachment but was pressured by the progressive wing of her party.

He alluded to that at a Sarasota Republican fundraiser last month, where he shared a stage with South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham.

The seven-term Republican will share a ballot with Trump next year, presuming the President remains in office. The seven-term incumbent faces one of the toughest opponents of his political career in state Rep. Margaret Good, who on Wednesday came out in favor of impeachment.

“I support the articles of impeachment because this is an abuse of power, and now more than ever, we must protect our Constitution and put country over politics,” Good said.

But Buchanan said the Democratic-led impeachment effort was an attempt to bypass the 2020 election.

“Just because the President’s opponents are afraid he will win reelection is no excuse for weaponizing impeachment,” Buchanan said.

“No president in history has ever been impeached 10 months before an election. Elections are the heart of our democracy. Our founding fathers devised a simple way to remove a president that you disagree with — it’s called an election — and we have one coming up in less than a year. Let the people decide.”

Buchanan also worked closely with the White House on the recently approved United States Mexico Canada Agreement. The replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement was mentioned in a furious letter Trump sent to Pelosi on the even of impeachment as a sign his Presidency had been successful.

