Income growth greatest in tech hubs over past 5 years

Florida Poly professor honored for work on technology that could better diagnose Zika, attack brain tumors

It takes a tech village to track Santa on Christmas Eve

Orange Co. brings in chief emerging tech officer
FILE- In this June 26, 2015, file photo, heavy traffic moves away from and toward the downtown area of Nashville, Tenn. From the middle of the Obama administration to the midpoint of the Trump administration, household income grow the most in growing tech and entertainment centers like in Austin, Nashville, Pittsburgh and large chunks of the West Coast, while it declined the most in former manufacturing and mining hubs like High Point, N.C., and Scranton, Pa., according to new figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

South Florida and Sarasota were among the highest.

From the middle of the Barack Obama administration to the midpoint of the Donald Trump presidency, household income grew the most in tech and entertainment centers like Austin, Texas; Nashville, Tennessee; and large chunks of the West Coast.

Congressional districts that attract highly educated workers around areas like Denver and Charlotte, North Carolina, were among the communities that saw mean household income rise the most from 2013 to 2018, according to new figures released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Other congressional districts that had the highest household income growth were in or around Houston; Pittsburgh; Provo, Utah; parts of South Florida and the wealthy retirement haven of Sarasota, Florida.

