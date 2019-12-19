Connect with us

Marco Rubio backs Ana Maria Rodriguez bid for SD 39

Rodriguez, a Republican, is competing against Democratic Rep. Javier Fernandez.

on

State Rep. Ana Maria Rodriguez has secured the support of Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio as she pursues the open Senate District 39 seat in 2020.

“Ana Maria is a proven leader in the South Florida community and an effective advocate for her constituents,” Rubio said in a Thursday endorsement.

“The residents of Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties can count on her to listen to their concerns and work tirelessly to solve problems on their behalf. I am proud to lend her my full support, and I look forward to working with her on practical solutions to improve the quality of life for all Floridians.”

It’s no surprise Rubio got behind the Rodriguez campaign. With former congressional candidate Angie Chirino recently withdrawing from the contest, Rodriguez is now the only Republican running for the seat.

Nevertheless, she offered her thanks to the Senator Thursday following his decision to endorse.

“I am honored to have Senator Rubio’s support,” Rodriguez said. “Senator Rubio’s commitment to tackling government’s most complex problems is a testament to his leadership and dedication to public service. His support shows our campaign’s tremendous momentum, and I am grateful to have it.”

Rubio spent time as a state lawmaker as well, culminating in a term as House Speaker.

Rodriguez currently represents House District 105. But after winning the seat in 2018, she is looking for a move to the Senate. Sen. Anitere Flores, who currently represents SD 39, is term-limited after 2020.

The only other candidate declared in the race is a current colleague of Rodriguez. State Rep. Javier Fernandez of House District 114 is competing in the contest as a Democrat.

So far, Rodriguez has been the better fundraiser, but both have widespread support among party leaders.

Senate GOP leadership was central to courting Rodriguez to run in the contest. Fernandez, meanwhile, has earned the backing of the entire Senate Democratic caucus.

SD 39 covers all of Monroe County and part of Miami-Dade County.

