Ron DeSantis appoints five new judges to bench

DeSantis announced his selections Thursday.

on

Gov. Ron DeSantis is naming five new judges Thursday to fill spots on three different courts.

Criminal defense attorney Shannon McFee is joining the 20th Circuit Court after being selected by DeSantis.

Prior to his criminal defense work, McFee served as an Assistant State Attorney in the 20th Circuit State Attorney’s Office. That circuit covers Charlotte, Collier, Glades, Hendry and Lee counties.

McFee earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida and his J.D. from Florida State University College of Law. He’ll replace retired judge Judge Christine Greider.

DeSantis also named a pair of new judges to the Palm Beach County Court.

Sara Shullman hails from Wellington and is a Bureau Chief in the Attorney General’s Office. She previously served as a Civil Traffic Hearing Officer for the Fifteenth Circuit Court.

Shullman attended undergrad at the University of Florida before earning her law degree at Georgetown University Law Center. Shullman replaces Judge Caroline Shepherd, who was nominated to join the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit.

Joining Shullman will be Melanie Surber, an Assistant Attorney General in the Palm Beach County Attorney General’s Office.

Surber received her bachelor’s degree from Boston University and her law degree from the Shepard Broad College of Law at Nova Southeastern University. Surber steps in for Judge Sheree Cunningham, who recently retired.

Finally, DeSantis added another duo of judges to the Hillsborough County Court. The vacancies recently opened up after two judges were promoted to the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit.

James Moody III, of Tampa, works as an attorney at Jayson, Farthing, Skafidas & Wright P.A. Moody earned both his bachelor’s degree and his law degree from the University of Florida. He’ll replace Judge Alissa Ellison.

Michael Bagge-Hernandez, who is also from Tampa, is an Assistant United States Attorney for the Middle District of Florida.

He received his bachelor’s degree from Florida State University before attending Stetson University College of Law and earning his J.D. Bagge-Hernandez will replace Judge Jared Smith.

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics.

