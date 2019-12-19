Connect with us

Headlines Tallahassee

Ron DeSantis awards Hurricane Michael recovery grants

Headlines

Rick Scott to NBC: Don’t air 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Last Call for 12.19.19 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Headlines

Ron DeSantis appoints five new judges to bench

APolitical Headlines

Duke Energy seeks rate hike to recoup costs from Hurricane Dorian

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Matt Gaetz: Democrats' new plan: Tax breaks for millionaires

Headlines

Ron DeSantis awards Hurricane Michael recovery grants

The grants come from money approved by the Legislature earlier this year

on

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced $20 million in state grants Thursday to help communities affected after Hurricane Michael caused widespread destruction last year.

The grants come from money approved by the Legislature earlier this year and target areas that aren’t covered by federal reimbursement, like lost tourism revenue and paying teacher salaries while schools were closed after the Category 5 storm.

The grants also will help with ongoing infrastructure repairs, as well as improvements to help prevent damage from future storms.

Among the grants was a $2 million award to Bay County schools to help children with mental health issues in the aftermath of the storm.

DeSantis made stops in Gadsden, Calhoun and Bay counties to announce the grants. Money is also being awarded to Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty and Washington counties.

In this article:,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.