Ron DeSantis awards Hurricane Michael recovery grants

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced $20 million in state grants Thursday to help communities affected after Hurricane Michael caused widespread destruction last year.

The grants come from money approved by the Legislature earlier this year and target areas that aren’t covered by federal reimbursement, like lost tourism revenue and paying teacher salaries while schools were closed after the Category 5 storm.

The grants also will help with ongoing infrastructure repairs, as well as improvements to help prevent damage from future storms.

Among the grants was a $2 million award to Bay County schools to help children with mental health issues in the aftermath of the storm.

DeSantis made stops in Gadsden, Calhoun and Bay counties to announce the grants. Money is also being awarded to Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty and Washington counties.