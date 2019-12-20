Connect with us

2020 Headlines

Joe Biden leads Pete Buttigieg and Michael Bloomberg in straw poll of Broward elected officials

2020 Headlines

Personnel note: Frances Swanson named Florida Democratic Party's rapid response director

2020 Headlines

Who won Thursday's Democratic debate? Bettors say Joe Biden

2020 Headlines

Ashley Moody argues against pot legalization initiative

2020 Headlines

Debate starts with impeachment, criticism of Trump economy

2020 Headlines

Mike Bloomberg reveals plans to patch up holes in health insurance coverage

2020

Joe Biden leads Pete Buttigieg and Michael Bloomberg in straw poll of Broward elected officials

The group, dubbed the “Real Solutions Caucus,” consists of 22 current and former Democratic election officials from Broward.

on

Current and former Broward County elected officials are still standing behind former Vice President Joe Biden as he competes for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

The group, dubbed the “Real Solutions Caucus,” consists of 22 current and former Democratic election officials from Broward.

To rank their preferences, members were given a list of the top Democratic candidates and told to select three of their choosing, in order. First place votes were worth three points, second place votes were worth two, and third place votes were worth a single point.

Topping the list easily was Biden, who received 60 points in total. South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg came in second, with 27 points. He was followed by a recent entry into the race, Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Bloomberg netted 17 points in total.

Seven candidates took the stage to debate Thursday night. According to odds at the betting site PredictIt, Biden’s odds rose the most overnight with Buttigieg receiving a bump as well. Bloomberg did not qualify for the debate.

The Real Solutions Caucus is chaired by Broward County Vice Mayor Steve Geller. The caucus also consists of state Sens. Lauren Book and Perry Thurston Jr., state Reps. Bobby DuBose, Michael Gottlieb, Evan Jenne, Shevrin Jones and Richard Stark, and Broward County Commissioner and former Mayor Mark Bogen.

The group’s most recent survey had U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota receiving 10 votes, followed by U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts with 9 votes. The list rounded out with U.S. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Bernie Sanders of Vermont. Booker and Sanders receive 4 votes and 1 vote, respectively.

The list shows a lack of support for the more liberal-leaning Warren and Sanders relative to their polling nationwide. The two are typically among the top 3 candidates in those surveys.

The results of the group’s straw poll haven’t changed much since the last edition in late October. Biden and Buttigieg led that edition as well, while Klobuchar tied U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California for third place.

Harris has since dropped out of the race, with Bloomberg recently stepping in.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.