Progressive group ‘Run for Something’ backs Javier Estevez in HD 105

House District 105 candidate Javier Estevez is earning the backing of “Run for Something” (RFS), a group that aims to help young Democrats get elected.

“RFS endorses candidates on two major criteria: heart and hustle. That’s what defines viability to us,” said Ross Morales Rocketto, co-founder of RFS.

“These are candidates who are working hard to run grassroots, community-led campaigns. We are at a critical time in history and the momentum these candidates generate will have a lasting impact for years to come.”

Estevez is competing with immigration attorney Maureen Porras for the Democratic nomination in HD 105. That seat is being vacated by Republican state Rep. Ana Maria Rodriguez as she seeks a state Senate seat.

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of Run for Something, it shows our campaign has the grassroots support we need to flip House District 105,” Estevez said.

“We are running a progressive people-powered campaign focused on the issues most important to our community like protecting quality public education, tackling affordable housing, and ensuring healthcare is accessible and affordable for all.”

The endorsement from RFS comes several weeks after state Rep. Cindy Polo backed Estevez as well. Estevez competed against then-candidate Rodriguez for the HD 105 seat in 2018, losing by just 417 votes.

He’s now looking for another shot in the district. But he’ll have to get through Porras first.

While Estevez has been slow to raise money, Porras added more than $10,000 in November — her first month as a candidate. That’s within about $1,000 of Estevez’ total for the entire 2020 cycle. Porras has also secured the endorsement of Sen. Oscar Braynon II of Senate District 35.

But Estevez was also outraised in 2018, and yet still ran a close contest against Rodriguez.

Bibiana Potestad, J. David Borrero and Pedro Barrios are competing for the Republican nomination in HD 105.

The district covers parts of Miami-Dade, Broward and Collier counties.