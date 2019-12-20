Connect with us

Michael Bloomberg has already made a splash in the Democratic presidential race, narrowly making the ballot in Florida’s primary.

Mike Bloomberg taps Philadelphia Mayor as National Chair

The New York leader has focused on endorsements from big city mayors.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg tapped another big city mayor as National Chair for his presidential campaign.

Former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter will advise the operation on policy development and strategy, while also serving as a surrogate.

“Mike Bloomberg is my kind of leader,” said Nutter. “He cares about the drug crisis, gun violence, the environment, and access to high-quality healthcare for all Americans. But more than that – he’s proven he can get things done on these issues for decades — as an entrepreneur, mayor and through his philanthropic efforts. Mike is a man with a plan. He’s a doer. He won’t let us down.”

Nutter represents Bloomberg’s first major Pennsylvania endorsement, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. That state won’t hold its Democratic presidential primary until April 28, but much like Florida, the state is expected to be a battleground in the general election. Bloomberg will open his first campaign office in Philadelphia this weekend.

Bloomberg said it was important to have Nutter in such a key capacity.

“Mike Nutter knows that real leadership means delivering results for the people you serve, and I’m honored to have his support,” Bloomberg said.

“We share a belief in the power of government to unite people and get big things done. Mike was an innovative mayor who made one of America’s biggest cities stronger and safer, and I’ve always appreciated his candor and counsel. While all the other Democratic candidates are focused on other states, we are building a campaign that can win critical battleground states — including Pennsylvania — and we are excited to have Mike on our leadership team.”

The selection also shows Bloomberg’s interest in hearing from mayors. Nutter held Philadelphia’s top City Hall job from 2008 until 2016, and served 15 years City Council before that. He also served as President of the U.S. Conference of Mayors in 2012 and 2013.

Bloomberg will also meet today with Chillicothe, Ohio Mayor Luke Feeney for a roundtable, where experts expect to discuss the opioid crisis.

Just last week, Bloomberg touted to the New York Times that he already secured the endorsements of eight mayors who serve a combined 2.6 million Americans in cities across America.

