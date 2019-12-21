Connect with us

2020

Donald Trump to hold evangelicals event in Miami

The event is scheduled for 5 p.m. Jan. 3.

on

President Donald Trump will hold a campaign event Jan. 3 in Miami to launch an “Evangelicals for Trump” coalition, according to an announcement Friday.

“The event will bring together evangelicals from across the nation who support President Trump’s re-election,” the announcement from his campaign said.

The event is scheduled for 5 p.m. Jan. 3, though the campaign did not announce the location Friday.

Trump is expected to look for heavy support from evangelicals during the 2020 campaign. Winning in Florida also is important for his re-election hopes.

  1. Marla

    December 21, 2019 at 6:22 am

    If Trump loses the rest of Evangelicals, he’s lost it all and he knows it.

  2. Jean

    December 21, 2019 at 8:41 am

    How do we stay informed on this event? Why Miami?

