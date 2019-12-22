Dan Severson wants to expunge impeachment

Congressional candidate Dan Severson wants to expunge any record of Congress impeaching President Donald Trump.

The Cape Coral Republican characterized impeachment articles approved by the House this week as a “sham.”

“When the House takes over in 2020, one of the first bills to pass will be the Congress expunging the illegitimate impeachment from the records,” said Severson.

“Do one of those ‘this impeachment is erased and never to be remembered’ type of actions that shows the Democrats for what they are, liars, fabricators, law breakers and untrustworthy. Frauds.”

Severson proposed legislation called the “Back on Track” bill.

A former member of the Minnesota House of Representatives, Severson announced in November he would run in Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He was among the Congressional candidates to show up at a demonstration outside outgoing U.S. Rep. Francis Rooney’s Cape Coral office on the eve of the impeachment vote. While the protest was organized by MoveOn in favor of impeachment, Severson arrived in Trump gear to counter-protest.

Rooney ultimately voted against impeachment but was the last Republican member of Congress to announce he would do so.

Severson dismissed impeachment as a partisan exercise Democratic U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had planned for years.

“If the voters of Southwest Florida give me the privilege of fighting for them as their next Congressman, Day 1, I will work diligently to craft legislation to support President Trump and his ever-growing list of achievements,” Severson said. “The voters of Southwest Florida deserve a candidate who will boldly and consistently defend President Trump and his huge accomplishments to Keep America Great.”

He also tried to set himself apart from both first-time candidates and state lawmakers running for Rooney’s seat. In the Republican primary, Severson currently faces state Reps. Heather Fitzenhagen and Dane Eagle, Fort Myers Mayor Randy Henderson, Naples Dr. William Figlesthaler and professional commentator Ford O’Connell.

“I promise that I will unashamedly uphold all parts of the Constitution that our forefathers and military gave their lives to create and defend,” Severson said. “We should not take another chance of undermining our God given rights by electing another unproven or tested and failed legislators who have chosen not to aggressively defend our Constitution.”