Marco Rubio calls for support of Brazil’s bid for NATO partnership programs

Wants Brazil included in Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development

on

Republican U.S. Senator Marco Rubio urged President Donald Trump to support Brazil’s accession to the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development and Brazil’s inclusion in NATO partnership programs.

In a letter sent Friday to the President, Rubio wrote, “The U.S. and Brazil have too much in common as nations to succumb to political and trade disagreements that will only benefit authoritarian adversaries like China and Russia.”

The letter comes while Brazil is under the leadership of a controversial right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro. He has been criticized for his handling of Amazon rainforest fires, for slash-and-burn Amazon development policies, for his rollback of environmental programs, for devaluing the currency, for allegations of family corruption, for his human rights policies toward indigenous peoples, for homophobic statements, and for other statements not unlike what Trump has expressed, such as calling Swedish teenage activist Greta Thurnberg “a brat” for criticizing him.

Trump has responded to Bolsonaro recently with praise for the Brazilian president and the country.

Rubio joined that praise Friday, for the country.

“Brazil is an important ally, as well as a trade and security partner, and has much to offer the U.S. in the areas of naval, counter-narcotics, and counterterrorism cooperation,” Rubio wrote. “To advance these objectives, the U.S. should recognize Brazil as a vital strategic partner in the Western Hemisphere and force multiplier for trade and mutual security.

“Now is the time to strengthen our bilateral security, military, and economic relationship,” Rubio continued.  “To that end, I respectfully urge your administration to reiterate its support and advocate for Brazil’s accession to the OECD and Brazil’s inclusion in NATO partnership programs.”

Rubio is Chairman of the Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Western Hemisphere, Transnational Crime, Civilian Security, Democracy, Human Rights, and Global Women’s Issues.

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

  1. Andre Madtes

    December 23, 2019 at 5:26 am

    Does senator Rubio actually do anything that we as Floridians can feel like he has actually accomplished anything. We is he on lowering prescription drugs?
    How about his plan to lower the national debt.

    What’s his plan to address our broken immigration system?

    What’s his plan to make sure we do not get attacked by a foreign invader trying to control our great republic.
    Stand for something Brother!!!!

    • Andre madtes

      December 23, 2019 at 5:29 am

      Meant to say where does he stand on lowering prescription drug cost . BAD TYPOS!!

