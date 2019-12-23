Connect with us

Tampa Bay

Lisa Wheeler-Bowman endorses Rene Flowers for Pinellas County Commission

Headlines Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Times CEO Paul Tash got a slight pay bump even as he complained paper tariffs would, and did, lead to layoffs

Tampa Bay

Clearwater could approve pedal pubs as soon as January

Headlines Tampa Bay

Flags ordered at half-staff in honor of Lakewood High School track star killed in Pensacola shooting

Headlines Tampa Bay

House Speaker calls for more investigations after abrupt resignations at Moffitt Cancer Center

Tampa Bay

Pat Frank hosting drive to pay off fines, fees for ex-felons to restore voting rights

Tampa Bay

Lisa Wheeler-Bowman endorses Rene Flowers for Pinellas County Commission

Flowers called the endorsement an early Christmas gift.

on

St. Petersburg City Council member Lisa Wheeler-Bowman is endorsing Rene Flowers for Pinellas County Commission.

Flowers called the endorsement “an early Christmas gift.”

“I have had the privilege of working with Rene Flowers on back to school projects, after school tutorial services, providing for families as a result of gun violence, and supporting families through untimely deaths of family members,” Wheeler-Bowman said.

Wheeler-Bowman has served four years on council and was just elected to a second term.

Flowers current serves as a Pinellas County School Board member and previously served on City Council. She’s running to replace Commissioner Ken Welch in the District 7 seat he’s vacating to run for Mayor.

She faces former state Rep. Frank Peterman Jr. for the seat. Both candidates are Democrats. So far no Republican has entered the race. District 7, which includes south St. Pete, is a solidly blue district.

Flowers’ top campaign priority is affordable housing. As a City Council member she worked to increase affordable housing and access to services in Jordan Park, the neighborhood Flowers grew up in.

“Standing with the seniors from Jordan Park when they were forced from their homes took courage and a willingness to stand for what is right and not what is convenient nor popular. Electing the next County Commissioner to represent District 7 is a responsibility that I do not take lightly. That’s why I am placing my full faith, confidence and support in Rene Flowers — endorsing her as our next Pinellas County Commissioner,” Wheeler-Bowman said.

Flowers served on the Florida League of Cities’ Affordable Housing Committee where she created the Florida Affordable Housing Institute that serves as a resource for cities to create affordable housing plans in their communities.

Flowers is also running to improve access to public transportation, improve environmental policy, increase economic development and boost small business.

Flowers started her campaign strong coming out with some 75 early supporters. She’s since brought in endorsements from St. Pete City Council member Steve Kornell and Mayor Rick Kriseman.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.