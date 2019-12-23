Lisa Wheeler-Bowman endorses Rene Flowers for Pinellas County Commission

St. Petersburg City Council member Lisa Wheeler-Bowman is endorsing Rene Flowers for Pinellas County Commission.

Flowers called the endorsement “an early Christmas gift.”

“I have had the privilege of working with Rene Flowers on back to school projects, after school tutorial services, providing for families as a result of gun violence, and supporting families through untimely deaths of family members,” Wheeler-Bowman said.

Wheeler-Bowman has served four years on council and was just elected to a second term.

Flowers current serves as a Pinellas County School Board member and previously served on City Council. She’s running to replace Commissioner Ken Welch in the District 7 seat he’s vacating to run for Mayor.

She faces former state Rep. Frank Peterman Jr. for the seat. Both candidates are Democrats. So far no Republican has entered the race. District 7, which includes south St. Pete, is a solidly blue district.

Flowers’ top campaign priority is affordable housing. As a City Council member she worked to increase affordable housing and access to services in Jordan Park, the neighborhood Flowers grew up in.

“Standing with the seniors from Jordan Park when they were forced from their homes took courage and a willingness to stand for what is right and not what is convenient nor popular. Electing the next County Commissioner to represent District 7 is a responsibility that I do not take lightly. That’s why I am placing my full faith, confidence and support in Rene Flowers — endorsing her as our next Pinellas County Commissioner,” Wheeler-Bowman said.

Flowers served on the Florida League of Cities’ Affordable Housing Committee where she created the Florida Affordable Housing Institute that serves as a resource for cities to create affordable housing plans in their communities.

Flowers is also running to improve access to public transportation, improve environmental policy, increase economic development and boost small business.

Flowers started her campaign strong coming out with some 75 early supporters. She’s since brought in endorsements from St. Pete City Council member Steve Kornell and Mayor Rick Kriseman.