Connect with us

Headlines Influence

No. 4 on the list of Florida Politicians of the Decade: Ron DeSantis

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Sheriff gets robbed; why Grady Judd should have made Florida's top Politicians of the Decade

Federal Headlines

No. 5 on the list of Florida Politicians of the Decade: Bill Nelson

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Top Panhandle Republicans raising money for Michelle Salzman, challenger to Mike Hill

Headlines Influence

Florida Politics' definitive list of Florida Politicians of the 2010s

Federal Headlines

Iran vows 'harsh' response to US killing of top general

Headlines

No. 4 on the list of Florida Politicians of the Decade: Ron DeSantis

DeSantis has built a Florida Supreme Court for Republicans that will endure.

on

It’s no wonder Gov. Ron DeSantis landed in the top five Florida Politicians of the Decade. He served as a young, Harvard-educated member of Congress where he emerged as an early supporter and surrogate for now-President Donald Trump and then pulled off a come-from-behind victory in a gubernatorial race for which he was originally disregarded as a long-shot.

But it is perhaps DeSantis’ lasting legacy that lands him so prominently on the list.

As Governor, DeSantis has appointed three members to the Florida Supreme Court, replacing Justices appointed by Democratic Governors with not only those whose judicial theories might favor conservatives, but whose rulings fall under the originalist leanings of the late United States Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, a hero among Republicans.

DeSantis’ influence in Florida politics will go down for the foreseeable future as one that secured the state’s highest court for Republicans for years to come.

His insistence on appointing originalists, those who rule under a strict and literal interpretation of the Constitution, has led to what many consider the most conservative state Supreme Court in the nation.

Conversa_728x90

DeSantis is also a figurehead of Trump’s trickle-down power of local and state elections. It was Trump’s endorsement that is widely believed to have been the deciding factor in DeSantis’ razor thing victory over Andrew Gillum.

DeSantis’ victory served as a bellwether for Democrats heading into the 2020 election that Florida is still very much in play for Trump.

But despite Trump’s boost, DeSantis has shown independence in his ability to govern. He quickly emerged as a pro-environment Governor, aggressively seeking funding and policy reform to clean up Florida waterways.

“He has a very libertarian streak. He takes on a live and let live attitude and he has thought outside the box,” said lobbyist Bill Rubin.

DeSantis also shed the partisan cloak with other moves that surprised, and pleased, Democrats across the aisle including by pardoning the Groveland Four, a group of young African American men wrongly accused of raping a 17-year old girl and assaulting her husband in 1949. It was a move DeSantis’ predecessor, Rick Scott, refused to take up.

Just one year into his term as Governor, DeSantis continues to be a standout as a dynamic leader who is continually gaining respect from politicos on both sides of the aisle.

“The fact that he’s young is exciting and he brings a new perspective on leadership for a new generation,” said lobbyist Gus Corbella. “He has a very dynamic wife and dynamic family. The book is still out on him because it’s still early in his tenure, but every day it seems like he’s making headlines on some new initiative or some new idea he is leading on.”

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.