Mike Bloomberg pushes blunt message that Democrats can't let Donald Trump win

Mike Bloomberg looks to rebuild Democrats' blue wall

Dan Severson wants to expunge impeachment

Donald Trump to hold evangelicals event in Miami

Mike Bloomberg taps Philadelphia Mayor as National Chair

Joe Biden leads Pete Buttigieg and Michael Bloomberg in straw poll of Broward elected officials
Mike Bloomberg pushes blunt message that Democrats can’t let Donald Trump win

He’s promoting the message with the microsite WeCantLetTrumpWin.com

on

Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg launched a website with a blunt message to voters: “We Can’t Let Trump Win.”

A visit to WeCantLetTrumpWin.com now directs to a microsite for the New York Democrat’s campaign. There, a video plays of Bloomberg supporters appealing to Democratic primary voters’ pragmatic side.

“Hey Democrats, it’s time to pay attention,” says one woman on camera.

“We can’t afford to wait to start campaigning in the rest of the country. It’s time to think bigger and act bolder,” says one.

But more than just asking voters to consider electability, the Bloomberg campaign also indicts those Democratic candidates only focusing on early primary states.

“Trump is running unopposed in every state that will actually decide the general election,” says one voter.

“As a Pennsylvanian, I understand there’s a caucus in Iowa,” says another, “but what about here?”

The video will also be shared on YouTube and other social media channels as Bloomberg, a former New York Mayor, brings his case to voters.

Donald Trump has waged an uninterrupted reelection campaign since his first day in office,” a campaign statement explains.

“Over the past several years, the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee have raised hundreds of millions of dollars, and they are spending immensely on social media. Trump will soon outpace every current Democratic candidate, except Mike Bloomberg, in cash-on-hand by almost 10 times, with millions more pouring in each day. His impeachment has generated a flurry of donations from loyalists. And unfortunately, recent polls show that major Democratic rivals are falling behind in key battleground states, partly a result of Trump campaign efforts.”

Bloomberg, a billionaire, has bluntly stressed he has the resources to close any gap with Republicans.

But in the past week, he’s stressed how that can expand the geographic reach of his campaign even before the Iowa caucus or New Hampshire primary are help. On Saturday, he announced a plan to restore Democrats’ so-called blue wall by opening field operations in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. Those are all states won by Democrats over two decades of elections but which went for Trump in his surprise 2016 victory.

Bloomberg’s team has opened offices in 20 states, a number that does not yet include Florida but which covers some states considered must-wins for Democrats in 2020.

Jacob Ogles

